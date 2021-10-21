Nursing Skills, the second in a series of Open RN nursing education titles, now available on XanEdu's free FlexEd Courseware Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, an educational products and services company working with the higher education and K-12 markets, is pleased to announce the addition of Nursing Skills to their FlexEd digital courseware portfolio which provides an affordable alternative to traditional nursing course materials. Nursing Skills is the second FlexEd course in this series that is built upon high quality, peer-reviewed content by Open RN, a provider of OER (Open Educational Resource) nursing textbooks.

(PRNewsfoto/XanEdu Publishing, Inc.)

XanEdu FlexEd digital courseware adds Nursing Skills, an affordable alternative to traditional nursing course materials.

Nursing Skills and the other titles in this series are aligned to state nursing standards and contain active study tools designed to assist students as they learn challenging concepts, and how to apply them to patient care, in the manner in which they will be tested with the new NCLEX Next Generation test questions. Because these titles are open resources, other nursing programs across the country will be able to easily customize to their own specifications, providing engaging, accurate, free content to their students.

Nursing Skills joins Nursing Pharmacology as part of a five-book series of high quality, peer-reviewed nursing titles authored by the Open RN team. The third title, Nursing Fundamentals, will be available this winter, with FlexEd courseware available shortly thereafter. Nursing: Mental Health & Community Concepts and Nursing Management and Professional Concepts, will be available in 2022. Each title will be accompanied by FlexEd courseware, designed to enhance students' learning experience through curated supplemental content and to provide instructors will a complete 'course in a box' platform that can be used 'out of the box' or customized to their individual, institution or state requirements.

"XanEdu believes in using technology-driven solutions to make education affordable and accessible," said John DeBoer, CEO of XanEdu. "Building FlexEd courseware for these Open RN titles allows us to provide cost-effective, high-quality nursing education solutions for nursing programs around the country, and as experts in custom content, we can design FlexEd courses that include syllabus-specific or state-specific content, creating even more engaging resources for nursing instructors and students."

XanEdu also is the print partner for Open RN and will offer the full suite of titles in low-cost print versions as they are published.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles and incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

More information can be found at xanedu.com or by writing OERSolutions@xanedu.com.

ABOUT OPEN RN

The Open RN project is funded by a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Department of Education to create 5 OER Nursing Textbooks with 25 associated virtual reality scenarios. The project is led by Chippewa Valley Technical College, and the textbooks are being collaboratively written with faculty from Wisconsin technical colleges. The books will be reviewed nationally by nursing faculty, deans, healthcare alliance members, and other industry representatives to ensure the content is current and accurate. Other states and colleges are encouraged to adopt and customize these books for their specific requirements, to save students money re-purposing the high-quality Open RN base materials. The estimated maximum impact of this project for nursing students in Wisconsin Technical College Nursing programs is $1.5 million annually in textbook savings. Other nursing programs across the country will also be able to easily "remix" the textbook content to customize their own content, which could potentially lead to even more cost savings nationally.

More information can be found at https://www.cvtc.edu/landing-pages/grants/open-rn

Media Contact:

Joyce Mueller

jmueller@xanedu.com

888-212-3121

Open RN Open Resources for Nursing (PRNewsfoto/Open RN,XanEdu Publishing, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XanEdu Publishing, Inc.; Open RN