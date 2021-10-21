Padagis Announces The FDA Approval And Launch Of An AB Rated Generic Version Of Doxil® (Doxorubicin Liposome Injection)

ALLEGAN, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the FDA approval and launch of an AB-rated generic version of Doxil® (Doxorubicin Liposome Injection) through its partnership with Ayana Pharma Ltd.

Doxil® Liposome Injection is an anthracycline topoisomerase inhibitor indicated for Ovarian Cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi's Sarcoma and Multiple Myeloma. Annual market sales for Doxil® Liposome Injection for the 12 months ending August 2021 were approximately $98 million as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Colter VanStedum, stated "This launch is the culmination of several years of working with the Ayana team to bring this highly complex product to market. By also highlighting our business development capabilities in leveraging our regulatory & technical expertise and commercial platform, we are able to bring this unique product to our customers and patients in need of a high-quality generic alternative."

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

