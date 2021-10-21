People's United Financial Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $139.7 Million, or $0.32 per Common Share

People's United Financial Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $139.7 Million, or $0.32 per Common Share Operating Earnings of $0.33 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

(PRNewsfoto/People's United Bank)

`













($ in millions, except per common share data)













Three Months Ended





Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020















Net income

$ 139.7

$ 170.8

$ 144.6 Net income available

136.2

167.3

141.1

to common shareholders







Per common share

0.32

0.39

0.34















Operating earnings1

141.1

176.1

144.7

Per common share

0.33

0.41

0.34































Net interest income

$ 370.3

$ 380.9

$ 391.4

Net interest margin

2.64%

2.70%

2.97%















Non-interest income

100.4

99.0

101.1































Non-interest expense

$ 289.2

$ 305.0

$ 293.6 Operating non-interest expense1 282.9

293.8

289.0















Efficiency ratio

56.8%

57.4%

53.8%































Average balances











Loans

$ 39,934

$ 41,683

$ 44,853 Deposits

52,822

53,041

49,542















Period-end balances











Loans

39,526

41,366

45,231 Deposits

52,871

52,581

49,637















1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





"We are pleased with our third quarter performance, particularly given the low interest rate environment," said Jack Barnes , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus remains on completing the merger with M&T, which will bring together two high-performing and well-respected institutions. While the combined bank will have significant size and scale to offer customers greater branch access, more innovative solutions, and enhanced digital capabilities, the Company will remain true to its collective roots of delivering superior service at the local level and providing steadfast community support. As we have worked closely with our M&T partners on integration, we have developed an even greater appreciation for the similarity of the cultures and philosophies between the two banks. As such, a seamless transition is expected for our clients and colleagues once the transaction is closed. Finally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our employees for their efforts and dedication as we move towards People's United's next chapter and further build upon its storied legacy."

"The third quarter financial results reflect the consistent core earnings power of the franchise and were highlighted by continued excellent asset quality, well-controlled expenses, strong non-interest income, and a lower effective tax rate," stated David Rosato , Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $141 million were down $35 million linked-quarter driven by a change of $42 million after-tax in the provision for credit losses. Pre-provision net revenue increased four percent linked-quarter, or one percent on an operating basis. Net interest margin of 2.64 percent was six basis points lower than the second quarter mostly due to increased excess liquidity. Conversely, the margin benefited from continued stable loan yields and a further reduction in deposit costs."

Rosato continued, "The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 75 percent as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.8 billion or four percent from June 30 , while deposits grew $290 million or one percent. Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.1 billion , primarily due to lower commercial real estate and retail balances of $581 million and $450 million , respectively, as well as a $200 million reduction in the mortgage warehouse portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by solid results in LEAF and asset-based lending. Growth in period-end deposits was largely attributable to higher balances within our municipal and mortgage warehouse businesses. Finally, capital ratios remain strong and improved linked-quarter for both the Bank and Holding Company."























As of and for the Three Months Ended





Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.08%

0.10%

0.15%

to average total loans





Non-performing loans

0.81%

0.79%

0.68%

as a percentage of total loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

0.87%

1.07%

0.94% Return on average tangible common equity1

11.6%

14.7%

13.1%































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.8%

7.7%

7.5% Tier 1 leverage

8.6%

8.4%

8.2% Common equity tier 1

11.7%

11.3%

9.9% Tier 1 risk-based

12.3%

11.8%

10.5% Total risk-based

13.4%

13.1%

11.8%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage

8.8%

8.8%

8.7% Common equity tier 1

12.6%

12.3%

11.0% Tier 1 risk-based

12.6%

12.3%

11.0% Total risk-based

13.6%

13.5%

12.3%















1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on October 20, 2021, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.9 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $63.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

3Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $139.7 million , or $0.32 per common share.

Net interest income totaled $370.3 million in 3Q21 compared to $380.9 million in 2Q21.

Net interest margin decreased six basis points from 2Q21 to 2.64% reflecting:

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $12.0 million .

Non-interest income totaled $100.4 million in 3Q21 compared to $99.0 million in 2Q21.

Non-interest expense totaled $289.2 million in 3Q21 compared to $305.0 million in 2Q21.

The effective income tax rate was 17.5% for 3Q21 and 19.8% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $30.5 billion at September 30, 2021 , a $1.4 billion decrease from June 30, 2021 .

Average commercial loans totaled $30.7 billion in 3Q21, a $1.3 billion decrease from 2Q21.

Commercial deposits totaled $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $24.9 billion at June 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.84% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.82% at June 30, 2021 .

Non-performing commercial assets totaled $262.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $269.2 million at June 30, 2021 .

For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.75% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2021 .

The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 90% of non-accrual commercial loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 93% at June 30, 2021 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.3 billion at September 30, 2021 , a $356 million decrease from June 30, 2021 .

Home equity loans totaled $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 , a $90 million decrease from June 30, 2021 .

Retail deposits totaled $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $27.7 billion at June 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.68% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.96% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2021 .

For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.36% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2021 .

The retail allowance for credit losses represented 187% of non-accrual retail loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 158% at June 30, 2021 .

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.



















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













































As of and for the Three Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, (dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Earnings Data:



















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 377.9 $ 388.7 $ 393.5 $ 390.2 $ 398.7 Net interest income

370.3

380.9

385.9

382.8

391.4 Provision for credit losses

12.1

(40.8)

(13.6)

14.7

26.8 Non-interest income (1)

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1 Non-interest expense (1)

289.2

305.0

311.9

646.4

293.6 Income (loss) before income tax expense

169.4

215.7

182.2

(100.1)

172.1 Net income (loss)

139.7

170.8

144.5

(145.3)

144.6 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1) 136.2

167.3

141.0

(148.8)

141.1





















Selected Statistical Data:



















Net interest margin (2)

2.64 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.84 % 2.97 Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.87

1.07

0.90

(0.93)

0.94 Return on average common equity (2)

7.2

9.1

7.7

(7.8)

7.5 Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

11.6

14.7

12.5

(13.4)

13.1 Efficiency ratio (1)

56.8

57.4

56.6

55.5

53.8





















Common Share Data:



















Earnings (loss) per common share:



















Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ (0.36) $ 0.34 Diluted (1)

0.32

0.39

0.33

(0.35)

0.34 Dividends paid per common share

0.1825

0.1825

0.1800

0.1800

0.1800 Common dividend payout ratio (1)

56.8 % 46.2 % 53.7 % (50.8) % 53.6 Book value per common share $ 17.85 $ 17.77 $ 17.42 $ 17.56 $ 18.11 Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.18

11.08

10.70

10.77

10.37 Stock price:



















High

18.08

19.62

19.40

13.58

12.36 Low

15.18

16.75

12.66

9.98

9.74 Close

17.47

17.14

17.90

12.93

10.31 Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)

427.77

427.77

427.22

424.68

424.67 Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 424.77

425.08

422.58

420.39

420.29





















(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.















(2) Annualized.





















People's United Financial, Inc.









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























As of and for the









Nine Months Ended









September 30,



(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

Earnings Data:









Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 1,160.1 $ 1,215.4

Net interest income

1,137.1

1,193.0

Provision for credit losses

(42.3)

141.1

Non-interest income

294.0

314.5

Non-interest expense (1)

906.1

917.7

Income before income tax expense

567.3

448.7

Net income

455.0

364.9

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

444.5

354.4













Selected Statistical Data:









Net interest margin (2)

2.69 % 3.05 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.95

0.80

Return on average common equity (2)

8.0

6.3

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

12.9

11.0

Efficiency ratio (1)

56.9

53.8













Common Share Data:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.84

Diluted (1)

1.05

0.84

Dividends paid per common share

0.5450

0.5375

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

51.8 % 64.5 % Book value per common share $ 17.85 $ 18.11

Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.18

10.37

Stock price:









High

19.62

17.00

Low

12.66

9.37

Close

17.47

10.31

Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)

427.77

424.67

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

424.21

423.28













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









(2) Annualized.











People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended





Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 63,673 $ 63,341 $ 64,172 $ 63,092 $ 60,871

Loans

39,526

41,366

42,770

43,870

45,231

Securities

10,541

10,597

10,445

9,191

8,270

Short-term investments

7,723

5,249

4,992

3,766

439

Allowance for credit losses on loans

352

348

399

425

424

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244

Deposits

52,871

52,581

53,475

52,138

49,637

Borrowings

977

952

1,156

1,148

1,237

Notes and debentures

999

1,002

1,003

1,010

1,012

Stockholders' equity

7,783

7,750

7,592

7,603

7,831

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

42,711

43,654

43,833

45,075

45,756

People's United Bank, N.A.

42,706

43,623

43,812

45,016

45,685

Non-accrual loans

321

328

353

329

306

Net loan charge-offs

7.7

10.3

12.4

13.4

17.3

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 39,934 $ 41,683 $ 42,854 $ 44,061 $ 44,853

Securities (2)

10,432

10,418

9,561

8,390

7,922

Short-term investments

6,999

5,469

5,000

2,582

842

Total earning assets

57,365

57,570

57,415

55,034

53,617

Total assets

63,876

63,930

64,057

62,396

61,293

Deposits

52,822

53,041

52,876

50,674

49,542

Borrowings

940

1,012

1,143

1,233

1,283

Notes and debentures

1,002

1,003

1,008

1,011

1,014

Total funding liabilities

54,764

55,056

55,027

52,918

51,839

Stockholders' equity

7,779

7,634

7,606

7,884

7,801

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned



















and repossessed assets

0.83

0.82

0.85

0.78

0.71

Allowance for credit losses on loans to:





















Total loans

0.89

0.84

0.93

0.97

0.94

Non-accrual loans

109.9

106.1

113.0

129.1

138.4

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

12.9

11.9

11.9

12.6

12.7

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2

12.2

11.8

12.1

12.9

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.8

7.7

7.4

7.5

7.5

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

13.4

13.1

12.9

12.4

11.8

People's United Bank, N.A.

13.6

13.5

13.5

12.8

12.3

























(1) September 30, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.

















(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

















(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















Sept. 30, June 30, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, (in millions) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 410.6 $ 516.3 $ 477.3 $ 616.8 Short-term investments 7,723.0 5,249.4 3,766.0 438.6 Securities:







Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 6,257.0 6,328.6 4,925.5 4,080.7 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,929.8 4,003.1 3,993.8 3,916.5 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 264.7 264.9 266.6 267.1 Equity securities, at fair value - - 5.3 5.6 Total securities 10,451.5 10,596.6 9,191.2 8,269.9 Loans held-for-sale 9.8 5.4 26.5 21.4 Loans:







Commercial and industrial (1) 12,769.0 13,627.4 14,982.3 15,295.0 Commercial real estate (1) 12,662.6 13,243.2 13,336.9 13,713.3 Equipment financing 5,040.3 4,990.9 4,930.0 4,887.6 Total Commercial Portfolio 30,471.9 31,861.5 33,249.2 33,895.9 Residential mortgage 7,269.8 7,626.2 8,518.9 9,095.6 Home equity and other consumer 1,784.1 1,877.9 2,101.4 2,239.1 Total Retail Portfolio 9,053.9 9,504.1 10,620.3 11,334.7 Total loans 39,525.8 41,365.6 43,869.5 45,230.6 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (352.4) (348.1) (425.1) (423.8) Total loans, net 39,173.4 41,017.5 43,444.4 44,806.8 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,816.9 2,825.8 2,845.9 3,243.5 Bank-owned life insurance 716.5 713.7 711.6 710.5 Premises and equipment, net 249.9 261.8 276.7 281.3 Other assets 2,121.0 2,154.2 2,352.2 2,482.4 Total assets $ 63,672.6 $ 63,340.7 $ 63,091.8 $ 60,871.2









Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest-bearing $ 16,334.6 $ 16,722.8 $ 15,881.7 $ 14,101.9 Savings 6,685.4 6,710.2 6,029.7 5,846.3 Interest-bearing checking and money market 25,614.7 24,705.9 24,567.5 23,361.8 Time 4,236.6 4,442.3 5,658.8 6,326.5 Total deposits 52,871.3 52,581.2 52,137.7 49,636.5 Borrowings:







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.6 569.7 569.7 579.8 Customer repurchase agreements 407.8 382.5 452.9 432.5 Federal funds purchased - - 125.0 225.0 Total borrowings 977.4 952.2 1,147.6 1,237.3 Notes and debentures 999.4 1,001.6 1,009.6 1,012.0 Other liabilities 1,041.5 1,056.1 1,194.1 1,153.9 Total liabilities 55,889.6 55,591.1 55,489.0 53,039.7









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 Additional paid-in capital 7,714.9 7,709.4 7,663.6 7,657.3 Retained earnings 1,574.7 1,516.5 1,363.6 1,589.1 Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost (110.2) (112.0) (115.6) (117.4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176.9) (144.8) (89.2) (77.9) Treasury stock, at cost (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) Total stockholders' equity 7,783.0 7,749.6 7,602.8 7,831.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 63,672.6 $ 63,340.7 $ 63,091.8 $ 60,871.2













(1) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result, approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.







People's United Financial, Inc.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







































Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Interest and dividend income:

















Commercial and industrial $ 104.3

$ 107.9

$ 116.1

$ 111.3

$ 110.7 Commercial real estate 96.5

101.6

98.8

106.1

110.5 Equipment financing 62.3

62.5

62.8

62.1

65.4 Residential mortgage 58.8

64.4

69.9

74.9

82.1 Home equity and other consumer 15.2

16.2

16.5

18.7

19.9 Total interest on loans 337.1

352.6

364.1

373.1

388.6 Securities 53.8

52.4

51.4

47.2

47.5 Short-term investments 2.8

1.3

1.2

0.8

0.4 Loans held-for-sale 0.1

-

0.3

0.4

0.3 Total interest and dividend income 393.8

406.3

417.0

421.5

436.8 Interest expense:

















Deposits 15.1

17.1

22.7

30.1

36.5 Borrowings 1.2

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.5 Notes and debentures 7.2

7.2

7.2

7.3

7.4 Total interest expense 23.5

25.4

31.1

38.7

45.4 Net interest income 370.3

380.9

385.9

382.8

391.4 Provision for credit losses on loans 12.0

(40.7)

(13.6)

14.7

27.1 Provision for credit losses on securities 0.1

(0.1)

-

-

(0.3) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 358.2

421.7

399.5

368.1

364.6 Non-interest income:

















Bank service charges 25.9

24.9

23.5

24.7

24.5 Investment management fees 21.1

21.5

19.9

18.9

18.8 Commercial banking lending fees 11.8

14.1

13.6

15.5

12.7 Operating lease income 10.6

11.2

11.3

12.9

12.4 Cash management fees 9.6

9.6

9.2

9.1

8.8 Customer interest rate swap income, net 1.8

2.4

0.1

2.2

1.2 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1) -

-

-

75.9

- Other non-interest income 19.6

15.3

17.0

19.0

22.7 Total non-interest income 100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1 Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 167.7

177.6

172.8

166.6

166.5 Occupancy and equipment 50.2

50.0

49.1

50.9

49.1 Professional and outside services 27.6

30.0

33.6

24.9

24.1 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 8.9

8.8

11.0

9.7

10.2 Operating lease expense 7.0

7.6

7.8

8.5

9.3 Regulatory assessments 6.6

7.8

8.1

6.9

8.4 Goodwill impairment -

-

-

353.0

- Other non-interest expense 21.2

23.2

29.5

25.9

26.0 Total non-interest expense (1) 289.2

305.0

311.9

646.4

293.6 Income (loss) before income tax expense 169.4

215.7

182.2

(100.1)

172.1 Income tax expense 29.7

44.9

37.7

45.2

27.5 Net income (loss) 139.7

170.8

144.5

(145.3)

144.6 Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 136.2

$ 167.3

$ 141.0

$(148.8)

$ 141.1



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ (0.36)

$ 0.34 Diluted 0.32

0.39

0.33

(0.35)

0.34























(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income. Total non-interest expense includes $6.3 million, $11.2 million, $19.6 million, $357.9 million and $4.6 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





















People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2020 Interest and dividend income:





Commercial and industrial $ 328.3

$ 382.5 Commercial real estate 296.9

329.5 Equipment financing 187.6

201.2 Residential mortgage 193.1

257.3 Home equity and other consumer 47.9

68.0 Total interest on loans 1,053.8

1,238.5 Securities 157.6

148.5 Short-term investments 5.3

2.6 Loans held-for-sale 0.4

3.9 Total interest and dividend income 1,217.1

1,393.5 Interest expense:





Deposits 54.9

157.1 Borrowings 3.5

18.9 Notes and debentures 21.6

24.5 Total interest expense 80.0

200.5 Net interest income 1,137.1

1,193.0 Provision for credit losses on loans (42.3)

141.4 Provision for credit losses on securities -

(0.3) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,179.4

1,051.9 Non-interest income:





Bank service charges 74.3

72.8 Investment management fees 62.5

54.3 Commercial banking lending fees 39.5

35.4 Operating lease income 33.1

36.8 Cash management fees 28.4

24.3 Customer interest rate swap income, net 4.3

12.7 Other non-interest income 51.9

78.2 Total non-interest income 294.0

314.5 Non-interest expense:





Compensation and benefits 518.1

508.2 Occupancy and equipment 149.3

148.1 Professional and outside services 91.2

88.3 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 28.7

31.1 Regulatory assessments 22.5

25.8 Operating lease expense 22.4

27.9 Other non-interest expense 73.9

88.3 Total non-interest expense (1) 906.1

917.7 Income before income tax expense 567.3

448.7 Income tax expense 112.3

83.8 Net income 455.0

364.9 Preferred stock dividend 10.5

10.5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 444.5

$ 354.4







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 1.06

$ 0.84 Diluted 1.05

0.84











(1) Total non-interest expense includes $37.1 million and $41.0 million of non-operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial

Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP beginning.























People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)







































September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





September 30, 2020

Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 6,999.3 $ 2.8 0.16%

$ 5,468.5 $ 1.3 0.09%

$ 841.5 $ 0.4 0.19% Securities (2) 10,432.0 59.1 2.27

10,418.3 57.6 2.21

7,922.4 52.5 2.65 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 12,906.9 96.5 2.99

13,434.9 101.6 3.02

13,853.1 110.5 3.19 Commercial and industrial 12,759.6 106.6 3.34

13,570.0 110.5 3.26

14,419.8 113.0 3.13 Equipment financing 5,001.7 62.3 4.99

4,933.7 62.5 5.07

4,876.4 65.4 5.37 Residential mortgage 7,437.6 58.9 3.16

7,828.0 64.4 3.29

9,408.0 82.4 3.51 Home equity and other consumer 1,828.2 15.2 3.32

1,916.2 16.2 3.39

2,296.0 19.9 3.47 Total loans 39,934.0 339.5 3.40

41,682.8 355.2 3.41

44,853.3 391.2 3.49 Total earning assets 57,365.3 $ 401.4 2.80%

57,569.6 $ 414.1 2.88%

53,617.2 $ 444.1 3.31% Other assets 6,511.1





6,360.5





7,676.2



Total assets $ 63,876.4





$ 63,930.1





$ 61,293.4



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 16,469.5 $ - - %

$ 16,324.6 $ - - %

$ 13,753.8 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 32,030.8 8.9 0.11

32,088.4 10.1 0.13

28,970.0 16.4 0.23 Time 4,322.2 6.2 0.57

4,627.6 7.0 0.61

6,817.8 20.1 1.18 Total deposits 52,822.5 15.1 0.11

53,040.6 17.1 0.13

49,541.6 36.5 0.29 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.6 1.1 0.79

569.7 1.0 0.70

640.5 1.3 0.79 Customer repurchase agreements 370.5 0.1 0.10

379.6 0.1 0.11

382.6 0.2 0.18 Federal funds purchased - - -

62.6 - 0.09

260.1 - 0.08 Total borrowings 940.1 1.2 0.52

1,011.9 1.1 0.44

1,283.2 1.5 0.46 Notes and debentures 1,001.7 7.2 2.85

1,003.6 7.2 2.89

1,014.0 7.4 2.92 Total funding liabilities 54,764.3 $ 23.5 0.17%

55,056.1 $ 25.4 0.19%

51,838.8 $ 45.4 0.35% Other liabilities 1,332.8





1,239.8





1,653.3



Total liabilities 56,097.1





56,295.9





53,492.1



Stockholders' equity 7,779.3





7,634.2





7,801.3



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 63,876.4





$ 63,930.1





$ 61,293.4



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 377.9 2.63%



$ 388.7 2.69%



$ 398.7 2.96%























Net interest margin



2.64%





2.70%





2.97%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.















(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.











(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.8 million and $7.3 million for the three months ended

September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.













People's United Financial, Inc.













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)























September 30, 2021





September 30, 2020

Nine months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













Short-term investments $ 5,829.9 $ 5.3 0.12%

$ 635.9 $ 2.6 0.55% Securities (2) 10,140.2 173.4 2.28

8,061.0 163.3 2.70 Loans:













Commercial real estate 13,206.3 296.9 3.00

14,219.8 382.5 3.59 Commercial and industrial 13,544.0 335.5 3.30

13,065.7 337.6 3.44 Equipment financing 4,941.5 187.6 5.06

4,908.5 201.2 5.47 Residential mortgage 7,861.4 193.5 3.28

9,820.4 258.0 3.50 Home equity and other consumer 1,926.4 47.9 3.31

2,475.7 70.7 3.81 Total loans 41,479.6 1,061.4 3.41

44,490.1 1,250.0 3.75 Total earning assets 57,449.7 $ 1,240.1 2.88%

53,187.0 $ 1,415.9 3.55% Other assets 6,504.1





7,395.1



Total assets $ 63,953.8





$ 60,582.1



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity:













Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing $ 16,207.1 $ - - %

$ 12,233.7 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking













and money market 31,980.5 31.8 0.13

27,111.2 77.5 0.38 Time 4,725.4 23.1 0.65

8,046.8 79.6 1.32 Total deposits 52,913.0 54.9 0.14

47,391.7 157.1 0.44 Borrowings:













Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 3.1 0.74

1,639.6 12.6 1.02 Customer repurchase agreements 390.8 0.4 0.11

356.0 0.9 0.35 Federal funds purchased 70.5 - 0.09

847.7 5.4 0.85 Total borrowings 1,031.0 3.5 0.46

2,843.3 18.9 0.89 Notes and debentures 1,004.3 21.6 2.87

1,009.1 24.5 3.24 Total funding liabilities 54,948.3 $ 80.0 0.19%

51,244.1 $ 200.5 0.52% Other liabilities 1,331.7





1,550.5



Total liabilities 56,280.0





52,794.6



Stockholders' equity 7,673.8





7,787.5



Total liabilities and













stockholders' equity $ 63,953.8





$ 60,582.1



















Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 1,160.1 2.69%



$ 1,215.4 3.03%















Net interest margin



2.69%





3.05%















(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.









(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.



(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $23.0 million and $22.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























People's United Financial, Inc.





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Non-accrual loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 98.7 $ 96.1 $ 90.2 $ 60.4 $ 85.3

Commercial and industrial

57.2

57.0

69.2

76.4

86.7

Equipment financing

99.2

107.2

118.1

109.3

49.0

Total Commercial

255.1

260.3

277.5

246.1

221.0

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

49.1

49.5

56.9

62.3

62.9

Home equity

16.3

18.1

18.7

20.5

22.1

Other consumer

-

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total Retail

65.4

67.7

75.8

83.0

85.2

Total non-accrual loans (1)

320.5

328.0

353.3

329.1

306.2

Real estate owned:





















Residential

1.6

1.6

1.5

3.2

1.9

Commercial

-

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

Total real estate owned

1.6

5.1

5.0

6.8

5.5

Repossessed assets

7.4

5.6

5.4

5.7

9.7

Total non-performing assets $ 329.5 $ 338.7 $ 363.7 $ 341.6 $ 321.4

























Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.81 % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.75 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.83

0.82

0.85

0.78

0.71

Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance





















for credit losses

6.20

6.43

7.05

6.59

6.41

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, $2.5 million at March 31, 2021, $2.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $2.4 million at September 30, 2020.



People's United Financial, Inc.













































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS









































Three Months Ended





Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Allowance for credit losses on loans:





















Balance at beginning of period $ 348.1 $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8 $ 414.0

Charge-offs

(13.2)

(13.9)

(17.8)

(16.7)

(19.3)

Recoveries

5.5

3.6

5.4

3.3

2.0

Net loan charge-offs

(7.7)

(10.3)

(12.4)

(13.4)

(17.3)

Provision for credit losses on loans

12.0

(40.7)

(13.6)

14.7

27.1

Balance at end of period $ 352.4 $ 348.1 $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8

























Allowance for credit losses on loans





















as a percentage of:





















Total loans

0.89 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.94 % Non-accrual loans

109.9

106.1

113.0

129.1

138.4









































































NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 3.7 $ 0.8 $ 5.8 $ 0.1 $ 4.1

Commercial and industrial

0.3

3.0

(0.5)

6.6

6.9

Equipment financing

4.2

6.9

7.2

6.8

6.2

Total

8.2

10.7

12.5

13.5

17.2

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

(0.7)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.2)

Home equity

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

-

-

Other consumer

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

Total

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.1

Total net loan charge-offs $ 7.7 $ 10.3 $ 12.4 $ 13.4 $ 17.3

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 %

























People's United Financial, Inc.

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP





























































In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide

information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the

relative strength of People's United's capital position.







































The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring

expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be

non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.

























Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing

operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.































Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.















































The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).





























In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for

determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial



institutions.

















































People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued









































OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Total non-interest expense

$ 289.2

$ 305.0

$ 311.9

$ 646.4

$ 293.6

$ 906.1

$ 917.7 Adjustments to arrive at operating



























non-interest expense:



























Merger-related expenses

(4.7)

(9.2)

(7.5)

(4.9)

(4.6)

(21.4)

(41.0) Stop & Shop contract termination costs

(1.6)

(2.0)

(12.1)

-

-

(15.7)

- Goodwill impairment charge

-

-

-

(353.0)

-

-

- Total

(6.3)

(11.2)

(19.6)

(357.9)

(4.6)

(37.1)

(41.0) Operating non-interest expense

282.9

293.8

292.3

288.5

289.0

869.0

876.7





























Adjustments:



























Amortization of other acquisition-related























intangible assets

(8.9)

(8.8)

(11.0)

(9.7)

(10.2)

(28.7)

(31.1) Operating lease expense

(7.0)

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(22.4)

(27.9) Other (1)

(1.2)

(1.3)

(1.7)

(1.3)

(5.1)

(4.2)

(8.9) Total non-interest expense for



























efficiency ratio

$ 265.8

$ 276.1

$ 271.8

$ 269.0

$ 264.4

$ 813.7

$ 808.8





























Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 377.9

$ 388.7

$ 393.5

$ 390.2

$ 398.7

$ 1,160.1

$ 1,215.4 Total non-interest income

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

294.0

314.5 Total revenues

478.3

487.7

488.1

568.4

499.8

1,454.1

1,529.9 Adjustments:



























Operating lease expense

(7.0)

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(22.4)

(27.9) BOLI FTE adjustment

1.0

0.7

0.6

0.9

0.8

2.3

2.6 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses -

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Other (2)

(4.0)

-

(1.1)

-

(0.1)

(5.1)

(0.4) Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 468.3

$ 480.8

$ 479.8

$ 484.9

$ 491.2

$ 1,428.9

$ 1,504.2 Efficiency ratio

56.8%

57.4%

56.6%

55.5%

53.8%

56.9%

53.8%





























(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the



efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.











(2) Items classified as "other" and deducted from total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency



ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.

































PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Net interest income

$ 370.3

$ 380.9

$ 385.9

$ 382.8

$ 391.4

$ 1,137.1

$ 1,193.0 Non-interest income

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

294.0

314.5 Non-interest expense

(289.2)

(305.0)

(311.9)

(646.4)

(293.6)

(906.1)

(917.7) Pre-provision net revenue

181.5

174.9

168.6

(85.4)

198.9

525.0

589.8 Non-operating income

-

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Non-operating expense

6.3

11.2

19.6

357.9

4.6

37.1

41.0 Operating pre-provision net revenue

$ 187.8

$ 186.1

$ 188.2

$ 196.6

$ 203.5

$ 562.1

$ 630.8































People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued













































OPERATING EARNINGS































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (dollars in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021 (1)

2020 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 136.2

$ 167.3

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 141.1

$ 444.5

$ 354.4 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



























Merger-related expenses

4.7

9.2

7.5

4.9

4.6

21.4

41.0 Stop & Shop contract termination costs

1.6

2.0

12.1

-

-

15.7

- Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

-

353.0

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Total pre-tax adjustments

6.3

11.2

19.6

282.0

4.6

37.1

41.0 Tax effect (2)

(1.4)

(2.4)

(4.1)

14.5

(1.0)

(7.9)

(8.6) Total adjustments, net of tax

4.9

8.8

15.5

296.5

3.6

29.2

32.4 Operating earnings

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 473.7

$ 386.8





























Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.32

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ (0.35)

$ 0.34

$ 1.05

$ 0.84 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



























Merger-related expenses

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

-

0.05

0.07 Stop & Shop contract termination costs

-

-

0.02

-

-

0.02

- Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

-

0.83

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

-

(0.14)

-

-

- Total adjustments per common share

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.70

-

0.07

0.07 Operating EPS

$ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 1.12

$ 0.91





























Average total assets

$ 63,876

$ 63,930

$ 64,057

$ 62,396

$ 61,293

$ 63,954

$ 60,582





























Operating return on



























average assets (annualized)

0.88%

1.10%

0.98%

0.95%

0.94%

0.99%

0.85%





























(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the nine months amounts due to rounding.



(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.





































OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Operating earnings

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 473.7

$ 386.8





























Average stockholders' equity

$ 7,779

$ 7,634

$ 7,606

$ 7,884

$ 7,801

$ 7,674

$ 7,788 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

7,535

7,390

7,362

7,640

7,557

7,430

7,544 Less: Average goodwill and average other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,822

2,831

2,842

3,213

3,249

2,831

3,259 Average tangible common equity

$ 4,713

$ 4,559

$ 4,520

$ 4,427

$ 4,308

$ 4,599

$ 4,285





























Operating return on average tangible



























common equity (annualized)

12.0%

15.4%

13.8%

13.3%

13.4%

13.7%

12.0%































People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued









































OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Common dividends paid

$ 77.4

$ 77.3

$ 75.7

$ 75.6

$ 75.7

$ 230.4

$ 228.5 Operating earnings

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 473.7

$ 386.8





























Operating common dividend payout ratio

54.8%

43.9%

48.4%

51.2%

52.3%

48.6%

59.1%





























TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO































Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,







(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020







Total stockholders' equity

$ 7,783

$ 7,750

$ 7,592

$ 7,603

$ 7,831







Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244







Common equity

7,539

7,506

7,348

7,359

7,587







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244







Tangible common equity

$ 4,722

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343





































Total assets

$ 63,673

$ 63,341

$ 64,172

$ 63,092

$ 60,871







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244







Tangible assets

$ 60,856

$ 60,515

$ 61,337

$ 60,246

$ 57,627





































Tangible common equity ratio

7.8%

7.7%

7.4%

7.5%

7.5%





































TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE





























Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,







(in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020







Tangible common equity

$ 4,722

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343





































Common shares issued

536.75

536.75

536.20

533.68

533.67







Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

108.98

108.98

108.98

109.00

109.00







Common shares outstanding

427.77

427.77

427.22

424.68

424.67







Less: Unallocated ESOP shares

5.31

5.40

5.49

5.57

5.66







Common shares

422.46

422.37

421.73

419.11

419.01





































Tangible book value per common share

$ 11.18

$ 11.08

$ 10.70

$ 10.77

$ 10.37







































View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People's United Bank