BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings of $5.3 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company") reported quarterly net income of $5.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 24% compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 58% compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.64 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company also reported net income of $13.9 million, or $2.63 per share, for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $2.00 per share, for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 32%.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights:

Net income totaled $5.3 million , or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.4 million , or $0.64 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share increased to $2.63 for the first nine months in 2021 compared to $2.00 for the first nine months in 2020, an increase of 32%.

Total loan deferrals of $5 million , or 0.4% of the total loan portfolio, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7 million , or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio, in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), received a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Two new loan production offices were opened, one in Oxford, Mississippi and one in Biloxi, Mississippi .

Recent Developments

On October 14, 2021 , BankFirst announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition The Citizens Bank of Fayette , Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens").

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings. During the third quarter of 2021, we expanded our footprint in Mississippi with the opening of two new loan production offices, one in Oxford, Mississippi and one in Biloxi, Mississippi. In addition to the new loan production offices that have been announced, we are also excited by our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for the acquisition of Citizens. We believe that the partnership with Citizens will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.79 billion as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of 0.5% and an increase of 7%, respectively. The increase in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA"). Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of September 30, 2021 totaled $1.13 billion as compared to $1.12 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1%, and as compared to $1.19 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 5%. The decrease from September 30, 2020 is primarily attributed to PPP loan forgiveness payments received from the SBA in 2021. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the PPP, as of September 30, 2021 totaled $1.09 billion, as compared to $1.05 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 4%, and as compared to $1.07 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 1%.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $467 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $462 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1%, and as compared to $417 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 12%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021. Total deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $1.6 billion, as compared to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, and as compared to $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 7%. Cost of funds as of September 30, 2021 was 0.31% as compared to 0.31% as of June 30, 2021, and as compared to 0.49% as of September 30, 2020.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 73% as of September 30, 2021 as compared to 72% as of June 30, 2021, and as compared to 82% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of loans, net of PPP loans, to deposits was 69% as of September 30, 2021 as compared to 67% as of June 30, 2021, and as compared to 73% as of September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 10% as compared to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to the increase in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to early prepayment costs and due to changes in the mix of our interest-bearing deposits and non-interest deposits. Yield on earning assets decreased 1 basis point to 3.31% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.32% during the second quarter of 2021. The decrease, despite an increase in loan volume, is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment as a result of the Federal Reserve's sustained interest rate reductions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest income was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 20% as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 15% as compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $531 thousand to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 29%, and decreased $665 thousand from $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 35%. In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank received a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $1.8 million.

As of September 30, 2021, tangible book value per share was $22.39. According to OTCQX, there were 106 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2021 for a total of 30,525 shares and for a total price of $838,916. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on September 30, 2021 was $28.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $150.617 million as of September 30, 2021.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded $322,000 provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $144,000 for the second quarter of 2021, and as compared to $5.161 million for the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.43% of gross loans and equal to 1.48% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 were $490,000 as compared to $265,000 in the second quarter 2021, and as compared to $136,000 in the third quarter 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.58% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 0.68% for the third quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2021 were 0.04%, compared to 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

The Bank participated in the PPP, a $944 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the SBA, which officially ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP provided U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP during 2020 and in Round 3 of the PPP in 2021 until its expiration on May 31, 2021. In 2020, during Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, the Bank approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through September 30, 2021, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $112 million on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, which we have recognized $1.1 million as loan fee income during the third quarter of 2021 and recognized $2 million during the first nine months of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2020.

In 2021, during Round 3 of the PPP, the Bank approved 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62 million. Through September 30, 2021, the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $23.9 million on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP, which we have recognized $500,000 as loan fee income during the third quarter of 2021 and recognized $550,000 during the first nine months of 2021.

Lending

The Company regularly takes actions to identify and assess its COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. In addition, the Company implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that experienced or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. As of September 30, 2021, 0.44% of the Bank's loan portfolio had active COVID-19-related modifications compared to 0.59% as of June 30, 2021 and 2.03% as of December 31, 2020.

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of September 30, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the third quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

Recent Developments

On October 14, 2021, BankFirst announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Citizens Bank of Fayette, headquartered in Fayette, Alabama. On September 30, 2021, Citizens had total assets of $221 million, total loans of $29 million, and total deposits of $174 million. The acquisition of Citizens will result in the Bank having 32 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.0 billion, gross loans of approximately $1.2 billion and total deposits of approximately $1.7 billion.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $1.8 billion in total assets. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank operates one mortgage production office in Brookhaven, Mississippi. The Bank also operates three loan production offices, one in Brookhaven, Mississippi one in Oxford, Mississippi, and one in Biloxi, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of The Citizens Bank of Fayette with and into the Bank (the "acquisition"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the Citizens acquisition and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the Citizens acquisition, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.bankfirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors/). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 39,808

$ 43,997

$ 33,046

$ 37,208

$ 30,492 Interest bearing bank balances 36,849

47,049

60,599

83,324

10,056 Federal funds sold -

9,313

8,968

8,408

9,391 Available-for-sale securities 439,565

427,390

411,930

329,409

296,748



















Loans 1,143,605

1,140,349

1,135,123

1,142,624

1,206,834 Allowance for loan losses (16,358)

(16,526)

(16,647)

(16,496)

(16,857) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,127,247

1,123,823

1,118,476

1,126,128

1,189,977



















Premises and equipment 43,462

42,164

42,227

42,414

42,232 Interest receivable 8,108

8,366

8,574

8,978

9,829 Goodwill 34,564

34,564

34,564

34,564

34,564 Other intangible assets 4,055

4,214

4,375

4,535

4,695 Other 56,056

57,338

57,206

54,387

53,496



















Total assets $ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 467,409

$ 462,436

$ 446,921

$ 432,252

$ 417,135 Interest bearing deposits 1,098,729

1,115,992

1,120,748

1,082,920

1,051,618 Total deposits 1,566,138

1,578,428

1,567,669

1,515,172

1,468,753



















Notes payable 26,428

27,030

27,843

28,605

29,375 Subordinated debt 26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341 Interest payable 1,060

817

1,084

1,123

987 Other 12,811

12,716

11,801

11,162

10,856 Total liabilities 1,632,778

1,645,332

1,634,738

1,582,403

1,536,312



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,585

1,583

1,585

1,581

1,578 Additional paid-in capital 60,395

60,279

60,229

60,113

59,980 Retained earnings 94,398

89,083

84,798

80,479

79,169 Accumulated other comprehensive income 558

1,941

(1,385)

4,779

4,441 Total stockholders' equity 156,936

152,886

145,227

146,952

145,168



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355

$ 1,681,480



















Common shares outstanding 5,284,800

5,278,771

5,282,164

5,270,323

5,260,294 Book value per share $ 29.70

$ 28.96

$ 27.49

$ 27.88

$ 27.60 Tangible book value per share $ 22.39

$ 21.62

$ 20.12

$ 20.46

$ 20.13

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

June

September

September

2021

2021

2021

2020 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 14,016

$ 12,856

$ 39,915

$ 39,553 Taxable securities 1,302

1,270

3,767

3,499 Tax-exempt securities 435

442

1,321

895 Federal funds sold 21

19

68

277 Interest bearing bank balances 11

11

33

49 Total interest income 15,785

14,598

45,104

44,273















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,089

1,189

3,732

6,128 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 112

81

275

245 Other borrowings 440

438

1,316

1,385 Total interest expense 1,641

1,708

5,323

7,758















Net Interest Income 14,144

12,890

39,781

36,515















Provision for Loan Losses 322

144

712

7,965















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 13,822

12,746

39,069

28,550















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,473

1,658

4,678

4,185 Mortgage income 1,206

1,737

4,765

4,570 Interchange income 990

1,201

3,166

2,351 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

securities -

-

13

3,593 Other 3,060

1,002

5,711

2,566 Total noninterest income 6,729

5,598

18,333

17,265















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,451

7,561

22,762

19,698 Net occupancy expenses 837

739

2,331

1,966 Equipment and data processing expenses 370

387

1,097

2,891 Other 4,903

4,606

13,891

9,852 Total noninterest expense 13,561

13,293

40,081

34,407















Income Before Income Taxes 6,990

5,051

17,321

11,408















Provision for Income Taxes 1,679

766

3,447

1,915















Net Income $ 5,311

$ 4,285

$ 13,874

$ 9,493































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.01

$ 0.81

$ 2.63

$ 2.00

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 14,016

$ 12,856

$ 13,043

$ 13,463

$ 15,671 Taxable securities 1,302

1,270

1,195

1,062

1,106 Tax-exempt securities 435

442

444

447

419 Federal funds sold 21

19

28

13

23 Interest bearing bank balances 11

11

11

15

16 Total interest income 15,785

14,598

14,721

15,000

17,235



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,089

1,189

1,454

1,542

1,883 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 112

81

82

81

81 Other borrowings 440

438

438

443

494 Total interest expense 1,641

1,708

1,974

2,066

2,458



















Net Interest Income 14,144

12,890

12,747

12,934

14,777



















Provision for Loan Losses 322

144

246

147

5,161



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 13,822

12,746

12,501

12,787

9,616



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,473

1,658

1,547

1,622

1,520 Mortgage income 1,206

1,737

1,822

1,770

1,871 Interchange income 990

1,201

975

986

812 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale

securities -

-

13

(1)

2,845 Other 3,060

1,002

1,649

1,351

849 Total noninterest income 6,729

5,598

6,006

5,728

7,897



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,451

7,561

7,750

7,668

7,778 Net occupancy expenses 837

739

755

761

785 Equipment and data processing expenses 370

387

340

343

320 Other 4,903

4,606

4,382

5,007

4,661 Total noninterest expense 13,561

13,293

13,227

13,779

13,544



















Income Before Income Taxes 6,990

5,051

5,280

4,736

3,969



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,679

766

1,002

749

613



















Net Income $ 5,311

$ 4,285

$ 4,278

$ 3,987

$ 3,356







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.01

$ 0.81

$ 0.81

$ 0.76

$ 0.64

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Risk Category of Loans by Type

(In Thousands)





















Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans September 30, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 94,339

$ 35

$ 5,296

$ 99,670 Farmland

66,612

841

284

67,737 Residential real estate

273,487

4,217

4,386

282,090 Commercial real estate

460,737

6,350

4,456

471,543 Consumer

19,500

253

229

19,982 Commercial and other

198,515

1,426

2,642

202,583





















$ 1,113,190

$ 13,122

$ 17,293

$ 1,143,605







































Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans June 30, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 98,092

$ 39

$ 4,665

$ 102,796 Farmland

57,699

913

237

58,849 Residential real estate

272,289

4,402

5,710

282,401 Commercial real estate

441,416

6,372

5,925

453,713 Consumer

20,290

213

228

20,731 Commercial and other

218,050

1,172

2,637

221,859





















$ 1,107,836

$ 13,111

$ 19,402

$ 1,140,349

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Past Due Loans

(In Thousands)





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans

























September 30, 2021























Secured by real estate























Construction

$ 258

$ -

$ 5,024

$ 5,282

$ 94,388

$ 99,670 Farmland

194

-

68

262

67,475

67,737 Residential real estate

1,459

88

1,533

3,080

279,010

282,090 Commercial real estate

546

-

716

1,262

470,281

471,543 Consumer

74

-

81

155

19,827

19,982 Commercial and other

778

-

1,949

2,727

199,856

202,583





























$ 3,309

$ 88

$ 9,371

$ 12,768

$ 1,130,837

$ 1,143,605





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans June 30, 2021























Secured by real estate























Construction

$ 369

$ -

$ 4,391

$ 4,760

$ 98,036

$ 102,796 Farmland

115

-

15

130

58,719

58,849 Residential real estate

764

-

2,006

2,770

279,631

282,401 Commercial real estate

-

-

1,820

1,820

451,893

453,713 Consumer

108

1

110

219

20,512

20,731 Commercial and other

589

-

2,056

2,645

219,214

221,859





























$ 1,945

$ 1

$ 10,398

$ 12,344

$ 1,128,005

$ 1,140,349

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



















Asset Quality

















Nonaccrual Loans 9,371

10,186

10,482

10,022

10,885 Restructured 1,315

1,361

409

2,950

3,536 OREO 973

1,208

1,207

1,343

1,432 90+ still accruing 91

-

10

30

101 Non-Performing Assets 10,435

11,394

11,689

11,365

12,317







































Capital Ratios

















CET1 Ratio 10.35%

9.89%

9.42%

9.14%

8.86% CET1 Capital 118,804

112,985

108,749

103,074

101,469 Tier 1 Ratio 11.34%

10.89%

10.40%

10.15%

9.85% Tier 1 Capital 130,145

124,326

120,090

114,415

112,810 Regulatory Ratio 13.90%

13.45%

12.95%

12.73%

12.36% Regulatory Capital 159,513

153,602

149,555

143,534

141,547 Risk Weighted Assets 1,147,454

1,142,059

1,155,036

1,127,122

1,144,782

