The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital Awarded Comprehensive Cardiac Center Certification by the Joint Commission First center in New England to receive prestigious designation

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital has earned the Joint Commission's Comprehensive Cardiac Center (CCC) Certification, becoming the first cardiac program in New England and one of only 16 nationally to be awarded this prestigious designation.

The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital Awarded Comprehensive Cardiac Center Certification by the Joint Commission

Offered in collaboration with the American Heart Association, achieving Comprehensive Cardiac Center Certification is the premier cardiovascular certification awarded to hospitals that demonstrate high-quality care using evidence-based, guidelines-driven treatment and foster collaboration throughout the system of care.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Joint Commission for the exceptional care our heart and vascular team provides to our patients each and every day," said Hartford Hospital President Bimal Patel. "This designation is truly a testament to the amazing skill, dedication and collaboration of our entire cardiac team and their commitment to high quality care."

In order to earn CCC certification, Hartford Hospital had to demonstrate excellence in treating every type of heart issue at any point in the disease process – from prevention through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. The program was required to exceed quality measurements in the following areas:

Cardiac rehabilitation

Heart failure

Cardiac arrest

Coronary artery bypass

Diagnostic cardiac catheterization

Valve replacement

Percutaneous coronary intervention

ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

Arrhythmia management

Acute myocardial infarction

"This designation by the Joint Commission truly demonstrates the expertise and collaboration of our entire team heart & vascular team and their commitment to excellence at every touch point in the continuum of care," said Sabet Hashim, MD, FACS, Co-Physician in Chief, Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute.

Hartford Hospital underwent a rigorous two-day onsite survey in August of 2021.

"I'd like to congratulate the entire team for earning this prestigious designation. Through their skill, hard work and unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, the Hartford HealthCare Heart Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital has become one of the top cardiac centers in the nation," said Wheatley Wentzell, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 33,000 colleagues and total operating revenue of $4.9 billion, Hartford HealthCare has cultivated a strong, unified culture of accountability and innovation. Its care-delivery system, with more than 400 locations serving 185 towns and cities, includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, and a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network. Hartford HealthCare's unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a single, high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut. The institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular, Ayer Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

(PRNewsfoto/Hartford HealthCare)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare