Renown Baltimore Center for Ceramic Arts Announces Classes, Events, and Opportunities for Students, Collectors, and Artists

Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts, Baltimore Clayworks has become one of the country's top studios for ceramics arts. It draws students and artists regionally, nationally, and even internationally.

"Talk about excitement, our motto last year was Fired Up at 40, and at 41, we're still red hot! Fall kicks off with our popular Fire Fest on Oct. 23, and our first Online Auction runs Nov 1-10. Let the bidding begin! Events like these are integral to our mission to support our artist programs, and we play an important role in the local community," said Baltimore Clayworks' executive director Tracey Pullo Schutty.

Fall II classes and workshops for adults and children of all skill levels are open for enrollment. To view the entire class calendar, visit: https://baltimoreclayworks.org/class-calendar-mount-washington/

From 6 to 9:30 pm Oct. 23, Fire Fest will include live kiln firings, glass blowing demonstrations, clay games, raffle prizes, food, music, and more. The evening event is on Baltimore Clayworks, located at 5707 Smith Ave., in the safe Mount Washington neighborhood of Baltimore, MD. For Fire Fest tickets, schedule and descriptions, visit https://baltimoreclayworks.org/event/fire-fest-2021/

The Online Auction is a first for Baltimore Clayworks. Bidding will open Nov. 1 at 9 am and run through Nov. 10 at 9 pm. Over 50 unique ceramic items will be available for purchase, pick-up, or delivery. Click here to go to the auction site

Winter Fest is an annual holiday sale held this year from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23 . "Our galleries will be filled with one-of-a-kind, hand-made items by regional and national ceramic artists," Schutty said. "They make great gifts!"

Meanwhile, visit the retail shop for everything from plates and platters, to jewelry and wall hangings, from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays or online 24/7 at https://public.baltimoreclayworks.org/public/shop.

"We've set ambitious goals while operating within capacity limitations to keep everyone safe. We rely on the generous support of our community to meet these goals, so . we're encouraging donations on Giving Tuesday — a global day of giving — Nov. 30," Schutty said.

About Baltimore Claywork

Nine artists founded the nonprofit organization in 1980. More than 40 years later, their mission to develop, sustain and promote outstanding educational, artistic, and collaborative programs in the ceramic arts is now a reality.

The center offers classes and workshops for adults and children, provides affordable studio space and equipment, and sponsors juried exhibits and events. Baltimore Clayworks is also recognized as the center for learning how to work in clay and draws accomplished ceramic artists from all over the country and internationally to participate in the studio's artists programs and residencies.

Baltimore Clayworks core values are:

Artist Centered , committed to the principle that making and appreciating art is essential to the nourishment of the human spirit;

Inclusive, bringing equity in race, disability, and gender to all decisions as the center delivers programs to both new learners and professional artists, students, and collectors and artists and collectors from diverse economic, cultural, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds;

Striving for Excellence and integrity in ceramic art and management that gives Baltimore Clayworks credibility among experts and peers;

Spreading Joy as pervasive in the Clayworks workplace – classrooms, studios, community facilities, offices, and the boardroom.

Baltimore Clayworks is located at 5707 Smith Ave., in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Baltimore, MD. For more information, contact 410-578-1919 or https://baltimoreclayworks.org/

