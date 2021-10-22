Rebroadcast gives students, alumni, and entire UAGC community the opportunity to hear from some of the country's top business executives and thought leaders and learn about the latest in business innovations, trends, and economic growth.

University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Encore Presentation of its Forbes School of Business & Technology 2021 Thought Leader Summit Rebroadcast gives students, alumni, and entire UAGC community the opportunity to hear from some of the country's top business executives and thought leaders and learn about the latest in business innovations, trends, and economic growth.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® (FSBT) at UAGC will rebroadcast its recent 2021 Thought Leader Summit "Recharging the Workforce," with a focus on the economy, workforce productivity, and new shifts in the business sector. Recorded sessions as well as live segments moderated by University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will provide the audience with the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their ideas.

UAGC and Forbes (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus)

To attend the UAGC encore presentation of the 2021 Thought Leader Summit:

When: 7:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Video Teaser: https://bit.ly/3Az5W9h

Where: REGISTER HERE

Learn more: https://encore.thoughtleadersummit.org/

"We are excited to offer this free event to alumni, students and community members. At our Summit on Oct. 12, we discussed the future of work, the changing trends that impact our global economy, and the ways workers can be successful in the market," said Dr. Iris Lafferty, Interim Provost at UAGC. "Now, we'll discuss these ideas with the people who make up that future workforce -- our students and alumni."

The encore event will begin with a keynote speech by Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, on his economic forecast for the next five years. This will be followed by recorded panel sessions looking at some of the industries most affected by the pandemic, and focusing on three main areas:

Reimagining the future work environment;

Revitalizing the workforce to meet emerging market trends;

Reequipping/retooling workers for productivity and success.

"Our goal is to offer meaningful, actionable advice and insights to recharge the workforce," said Dr. Maja Zelihic, Interim Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology. "Thought leaders will examine how emerging market trends are shaping workforce needs and discuss how the best organizations are recruiting, training, and developing their leaders. The rebroadcast is an incredible way to share the tools and knowledge our students, and alumni need to compete, differentiate themselves, and win in today's market."

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

