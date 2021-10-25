Kimberly-Clark Receives US EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was recognized with a 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency. The award recognizes companies for using a range of fuel-saving strategies in their shipping and freight delivery services that reduce transportation emissions and make freight delivery more sustainable.

"We are proud to receive a ninth consecutive SmartWay Excellence Award, which recognizes our continued efforts to minimize the carbon footprint of our transportation network," said Scott DeGroot, Vice President of Distribution and Planning at Kimberly-Clark. "We will continue to work with our suppliers to find innovative ways to increase operating efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain, and provide better care for a better world with the smallest environmental footprint."

Kimberly-Clark was one of 12 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's nearly 4,000 partners. Since joining the SmartWay program in 2006, Kimberly-Clark has ranked 12 times (the last nine consecutive) among the top 2% of all SmartWay shippers who meet or exceed the emissions and carrier selection standards that the EPA outlines for clean, efficient transportation.

Since Kimberly-Clark joined the SmartWay program in 2006, the company has reduced transportation-related CO2 emissions by 1.3 million metric tons, equivalent to taking about 266,620 cars off the road for one year.

"For 17 years, the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement," said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality. "We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all."

In July 2020, Kimberly-Clark announced ambitious 2030 goals to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and supply chain for its trusted brands, which include Huggies®, Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, Kotex® and Depend®. The new targets include a 50% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (direct and indirect) from its operations from a 2015 base year.

To learn more about Kimberly-Clark's 2030 sustainability strategy, visit kimberly-clark.com/sustainability

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million tons NOX, and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

