Purple Appoints Jack Roddy as Chief People Officer

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress with its proprietary GelFlex Grid, today announced that Jack Roddy has been appointed as Chief People Officer, with responsibility for the company's human resources, company culture, talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Jack Roddy, Purple’s new Chief People Officer

"Jack Roddy brings a wealth of culture and organizational development experience to Purple after decades of working with highly respected brands," stated Purple CEO, Joe Megibow. "We are excited to leverage his experience as we continue to rapidly scale our organization while building an amazing culture and great place to work. I look forward to supporting him on our mission shared across all our employees to help every body feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions."

Roddy has over 25 years of experience in human resources and organization development for many of the world's best-known brands. Most recently, Jack was the Chief People Office for VASA Fitness, a fast-growing health and wellness company headquartered in Orem, Utah. Prior to that, Jack served as the Chief Human Resources and Culture Officer for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where he was responsible for launching new cultural initiatives to help employees better implement the company's values and improve company retention.

"I am thrilled to join an incredible company on the heels of immense growth," stated Jack Roddy. "It's an honor to lead a team rich in culture, ideas and wonderful people and I look forward to further enhancing the organization as we continue to grow together."

Serving as Chief People Officer for both publicly traded and private equity companies, Roddy has a proven track record creating sustainable change. He combines his expertise in HR strategy, culture transformation and increasing employee/company engagement into creating great places to work.

Prior to SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Roddy served as Senior Vice President of the Americas for Luxottica, a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sports and performance eyewear. In this role, Roddy was responsible for leading all aspects of Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Asset Protection for the North American division.

Jack holds an MA in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and a BA in Organizational Behavior from Brigham Young University in Hawaii.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help improve lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, frames and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, GelFlex Grid, is the foundation of many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. Visit Purple online at purple.com and "like" Purple on Facebook and "follow" on Instagram.

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Misty Bond

Director of Purple Communications

misty.b@purple.com

385-498-1851

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.