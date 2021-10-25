Reese Witherspoon To Speak at Kohler Living The award-winning actress, producer, and founder of Hello Sunshine joins CEO David Kohler in a featured conversation

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of plumbing products; tile, cabinetry and lighting; and engines, generators and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that acclaimed actress Reese Witherspoon will be partaking in the inaugural Kohler Living, a two-day digital event on Nov. 4-5 that brings together the leading minds in design, entertainment, art, culture and business to discuss the future of the places we live, stay and work in.

Kohler Living will explore the ways that thoughtful design and innovative technology can add beauty, convenience, and comfort to our daily routines. Through the introduction of new products and thought-provoking conversations, Kohler Living will help present a path toward a more beautiful and sustainable future.

On day two of the event, Kohler welcomes Reese Witherspoon to the forum who will join David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co., in a featured discussion about what it means to make positive change in the communities where we live and work. The discussion will include discovering and championing a personal and professional mission, inspiring creativity, and becoming a force for positive change. Register for the free event, open to the public, at Kohler.com/Living.

WHAT: Reese Witherspoon and David Kohler at Kohler Living 2021

WHEN: November 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT; on-demand available after Nov. 5 until Nov. 12

WHERE: Digital; Kohler.com/Living

REGISTRATION: Free registration at Kohler.com/Living also gets you access to on-demand content post-event.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

