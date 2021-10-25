Soho Grand's 25th Anniversary, Celebrated with the Completion of their Gut-Renovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soho Grand Hotel, knows a thing or two about being first. They were the first boutique hotel to open downtown New York in over 100 years and now the downtown darling does it again, debuting a rooms renovation worthy of celebration. The hotel's design has always paid tribute to the 19th-century industrial elegance of SoHo marrying the grit of the artist lofts with the grandeur of turn of the century's gilded age.

Grand Terrace Suite

Soho Grand Hotel celebrates 25th Anniversary with Guest Rooms' Gut-Renovation

The Hotel opened 25 years ago this August and it was time for a change. The gut renovation was another momentous chapter in the iconic brand's renowned history and took over a year to complete. Brand new rooms, new bathrooms, and the introduction of 6 spacious terrace suites that feel more like your very own pied-a-terre than a hotel room and sit snuggled amid the charming neighborhood and the surrounding city's stunning skyline.

Briana Stanley, the hotel's Creative Director, who designed the interiors, pulled inspiration from that rock-solid Soho narrative and its rich history. Custom King Beds are adorned with cognac leather and blue mohair headboards, bespoke oak armoires with inset chicken-wire mirror. The hardwood European oak wide plank floors are complimented by rich textured weave wall covering, vintage sconces and gilded brass mirrors.

No detail was left unturned, in the master bath, walk-In rain shower, marble vanity with illuminated mirror and expanded storage, Frette Bathrobes and C.O. Bigelow bath amenities.

And they did not forget about the tech; the best of digital and analog are included, bedside controls, USB charge ports and Tivoli Bluetooth Clock Radios, electronic blackout shades and a 65" Smart TV with streaming capabilities epitomize modern convenience. Plus, Vinyl Records and Martin Guitars Upon Request.

New York City's celebrated boutique hotel is located in Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood with a reputation for creativity and culture that give visitors an authentic downtown experience and access to world famous art galleries, boutiques, bars, and restaurants.

www.sohogrand.com

Grand Terrace Suite | Rooms & Suites | Soho Grand Hotel

Soho Grand Hotel

310 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Tel 212-965-3000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soho Grand Hotel