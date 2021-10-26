The 15th International Culture Expo was successfully held in Hefei City

HEFEI, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 25, the 15th International Culture Expo was held in Hefei, Anhui Province. With the theme of "Creative Culture Leading a better Life", the expo included cultural industry comprehensive exhibition, national arts and crafts exhibition, etc. This expo focused on the integrated development of "culture + technology". The new achievements of the deep integration of culture and technology were intensively displayed, creating an immersive, situational and interactive event for the high-quality development of Hefei's cultural industry, according to the Publicity Department of Hefei City.

