Achronix and MoSys Partner to Target 5G Wireless and Broadband Networking Acceleration

Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on accelerating data intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access today announced a collaboration to deliver a new class of high-speed, programmable, FPGA-based infrastructure solutions tailored for the 5G wireless core and edge, data center, and broadband wired networks.

The solution will combine Achronix Speedster®7t FPGAs with the MoSys Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP to deliver key building blocks needed for high-speed routing, compute and security solutions.

MoSys Stellar Packet Classification IP utilizes the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA's high-speed GDDR6 memory interfaces to add support for:

100's of millions of look-ups per second

Millions of packet classification rules: both access control lists (ACL) and longest prefix match (LPM)

Very complex, 10+ tuple look-ups at up to 480b TCAM-style rules

The MoSys Blazar Acceleration Engine ICs can also be easily coupled to Speedster7t FPGAs to add:

In-memory computing capabilities using 25G SerDes lanes

Up to 1Gb of high-speed memory to complement and expand the on-board FPGA SRAM by up to five times.

MoSys IP, together with Achronix FPGAs, can offload both high-end servers and multi-terabit switch designs to extend functionality and capacity as well as reduce latency for critical look-up functions, all at much lower power when compared to CPU-only based solutions. Combining Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs and MoSys Stellar Packet Classification IP will improve the performance of a wide range of applications and services for cloud data center operators, 5G mobile telecom service providers, government, and research organizations.

With the first Speedster7t device now shipping, the 7t1500 provides:

692k look-up-tables (LUTs)

195 Mb of memory

Four 400G Ethernet interfaces

Two PCIe Gen5 interfaces

Eight GDDR6 memory interfaces

High-bandwidth 2D network on chip (2D NoC)

The Speedster7t family are the only FPGAs with a 2D NoC which helps to support high-speed data transfers from external data interfaces to the FPGA's internal logic, delivering a total bandwidth of greater than 20 Tbps.

at Achronix Semiconductor, said, "Achronix is excited to partner with MoSys, Inc. to provide high-performance routing and security solutions to our global customer base. MoSys's industry-leading packet classification solutions combined with our Speedster7t FPGAs create the ideal platform for the most demanding data acceleration applications."

"Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs are ideally suited to hosting our very high-speed look-up IP. Now, 5G UPF core and edge routing solutions using LPM look-ups and security solutions, including network firewalls and anti-DDoS applications can use complex access control lists to process traffic at unprecedented performance levels," Dan Lewis, CEO of MoSys, Inc., said. "The Achronix architecture is truly optimized for on- and off-chip networking and, by combining their FPGAs with our Stellar Packet Classification IP and software, will bring a compelling solution to our shared customers in the networking and communications markets."

