Axio Biologics Surgical Supplies Now Available on Dental Marketplace, Supply Clinic Axio Biologics, the premier supplier of surgical supplies joins Supply Clinic, the online dental marketplace that lists only authorized sellers.

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axio Biologics has joined Supply Clinic's vast list of authorized sellers passing additional savings on to Dental Practitioners. Axio Biologics is the premier supplier of high-quality Allografts, Xenografts, Synthetics, and Implants in the dental market.

Convenience of a marketplace plus cutting distribution costs saves Dentists time and money ordering surgical supplies.

To bring Doctors better pricing and high-quality products, Axio Biologics works closely with Manufacturers, allowing them to cut the costs of Distributors, and pass those savings on to Dentists. Their portfolio of products is second to none with a primary focus on positive outcomes for patients and the dental practice.

"Axio Biologics, one of the leading suppliers of Allografts in the US, is excited to join Supply Clinic's vast portfolio of suppliers," explains David Kilgore, Vice President of Operations at Axio Biologics. "This is a rare opportunity that provides our customers with a new channel to purchase our products at lower prices. Supply Clinic gives us the opportunity to add the convenience of a marketplace for Dentists around the country."

Supply Clinic and Axio Biologics have a shared, vested interest in selling only quality products and providing excellent customer service. This creates a meaningful partnership in the dental industry that positively impacts Dental Practices and ultimately, patient care.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic is the free online marketplace for dental supplies. The company was started by a Periodontist who was frustrated with the high cost of supplies. We let dozens of vendors compete for your business on one website. You can browse thousands of products and buy from multiple vendors in a single, simple checkout process. And you can simply use your credit card - no invoices, no purchase agreements.

Contact: Rene Reiter, rene@supplyclinic.com

