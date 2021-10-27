Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Fitness Star Alex Kay Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Alex Kay, LA-based social media fitness star, has joined HoneyDrip.com. HoneyDrip.com is an increasingly popular digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content, as well as chat and interact with them directly.

Alex Kay

"Alex is yet another incredible addition to the team," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "The site will give Alex a platform to let her creativity shine. She will be able to express herself without the many restrictions that creators have experienced on similar sites such as OnlyFans. We are seeing more and more influencers like Alex joining our site on a daily basis."

Alex Kay is a fitness model and influencer who uses social media platforms to encourage health and wellness. Among her three Instagram accounts, she boasts nearly 1 million followers.

"The opportunity to join HoneyDrip.com could not have come at a more perfect time in my career," said Kay. "The platform not only allows, but encourages, women to be creators. This industry is always evolving, and I love that HoneyDrip.com is on the forefront of these changes. I am very thankful to be part of the team."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, CMGR reaches more than 400 million followers. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

