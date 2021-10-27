Diamabrush Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against The Malish Corporation

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamabrush LLC a global leader in floor restoration and polishing products filed a patent infringement and unfair competition complaint against The Malish Corporation of Mentor, Ohio, on October 26, 2021, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The lawsuit alleges that Malish, a former Diamabrush distributor, infringes on United States Patent No. 7,988,539 titled "Abrasive Cleaning Device" and United States Patent No. 7,690,970 titled "Abrasive Preparation Device." The lawsuit also charges that Malish is making false and misleading claims in the market.

"Diamabrush is not a litigious company, and we are disappointed that our former distributor decided to infringe our patents and create confusion in the market. Given Malish's clear patent infringement with their Diamond Devil and Mastic Demon products, and the confusion that Malish is causing, we have a responsibility to file a lawsuit," said Diamabrush CEO Mike Sancimino.

About Diamabrush

Founded in 2007, Diamabrush develops, manufactures, and markets advanced abrasive technology utilized in various building, maintenance and construction applications. Diamabrush manufactures the most effective, easy to use, diamond abrasive tools, attachments, and brushes used for flooring and vertical surfaces including hardwood, concrete, vinyl composition tile, terrazzo and other stone surfaces.

