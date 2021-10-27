Your Photos
Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $66.9 million, or  $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $79.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $64.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $219.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $146.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included approximately $10.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, of after-tax costs associated with the Company's pending merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and completed Berkshire Bank branch acquisition and approximately $7.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of after-tax costs in connection with the Company's extinguishment of $600 million of FHLB borrowings announced in August 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on November 26, 2021 for stockholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "This quarter was another strong quarter for the bank. Our loan portfolio grew by $539 million, or 10% annualized, while our funding mix continued to improve, with non-interest bearing deposits now representing 21% of total deposits.  In addition, our credit quality metrics continue to trend in a positive direction."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "We completed our acquisition of Berkshire Bank's New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches in August and we are excited about the strategic partnership that we announced with Citizens in July.  We look forward to the completion of the merger with Citizens, and we are working hard on the anticipated integration of these two great banks."

Performance Highlights

  • Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 as a result of lower prepayment penalties and an elevated average cash position.
  • Provision for credit losses was a negative $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with a negative $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $252,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $807,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.20% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.26% at June 30, 2021.
  • Total non-interest income was $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $4.0 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Total non-interest expenses were $132.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $23.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Included in non-interest expenses for the third quarter were $10.2 million of costs associated with the Company's extinguishment of $600 million of FHLB borrowings and $14.9 million of merger and acquisition related costs resulting from the Berkshire Bank branch acquisition and Citizens proposed merger transaction, inclusive of $6.6 million of branch closure costs related to the Berkshire Bank branch acquisition.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $176.1 million, or 4.2%, during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 0.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Total loans increased $539.3 million, or 2.5%, to $21.91 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2021. C&I loans increased $167.4 million, or 4.4%, during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Non-accrual loans decreased to $76.5 million, or 0.35% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 as compared to $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.
  • At September 30, 2021, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $496 million, or 2.3% of loans, compared to $599 million, or 2.8% of loans, as of June 30, 2021. Approximately 90% of borrowers with a loan payment deferral are making interest payments as of September 30, 2021. As of October 19, 2021, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $410 million, or 1.9% of loans.
  • Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.24%, 12.83%, 12.83% and 14.11%, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
  • On July 28, 2021, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens") and the Company announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company. The agreement and plan of merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company and the transaction is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company, receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
  • On August 27, 2021, the Bank completed the acquisition of Berkshire Bank's New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches including $219 million of loans and $632 million of deposits.

Financial Performance Overview

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2021

For the third quarter of 2021, net income totaled $66.9 million, a decrease of $12.9 million as compared to $79.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.  The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income decreased by $108,000, or 0.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.  Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:

  • Interest and dividend income decreased $606,000, or 0.3%, to $231.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which decreased 10 basis points to 3.97% driven by the impact of lower prepayment penalties. Partially offsetting this decrease, the average balance of net loans increased $506.3 million, mainly as a result of loan originations and $219 million of loans acquired from Berkshire Bank, reduced by paydowns and payoffs.
  • Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Interest expense decreased $498,000, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased 4 basis points to 0.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $156.1 million, or 3.9%, to $3.86 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021, while the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $921.5 million, or 6.3%, to $15.63 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 as a result of lower prepayment penalties and an elevated average cash position.

Total non-interest income was $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, as compared to $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.  The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to an increase of $4.3 million in customer swap fee income, partially offset by a $931,000 unrealized loss on equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Total non-interest expenses were $132.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $23.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by $10.2 million of costs associated with the Company's extinguishment of $600 million of FHLB borrowings and $14.9 million of merger and acquisition related costs resulting from the Berkshire Bank and Citizens transactions inclusive of $6.6 million of branch closure costs related to the Berkshire Bank branch acquisition.

Income tax expense was $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2020

For the third quarter of 2021, net income totaled $66.9 million, an increase of $2.6 million as compared to $64.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.  The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, third quarter of 2021 net interest income increased by $13.0 million, or 7.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to:

  • Interest expense decreased $22.4 million, or 38.0%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 39 basis points to 0.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $630.1 million, or 14.0%, to $3.86 billion and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $576.4 million, or 3.6%, to $15.63 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Interest and dividend income decreased $9.5 million, or 3.9%, to $231.2 million, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which decreased 15 basis point to 3.97% and the weighted average yield on securities which decreased 29 basis points to 1.91%. Partially offsetting this decrease, the average balance of net loans increased $404.6 million, mainly as a result of loan originations and $219 million of loans acquired from Berkshire Bank, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs.
  • Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest margin increased 20 basis points year over year to 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.0 million year over year.  The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $3.6 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties and a $931,000 unrealized loss on equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in customer swap fee income.

Total non-interest expenses were $132.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $28.0 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by $10.2 million of costs associated with the Company's extinguishment of $600 million of FHLB borrowings and $14.9 million of merger and acquisition related costs resulting from the Berkshire Bank and Citizens transactions inclusive of $6.6 million of branch closure costs related to the Berkshire Bank branch acquisition.

Income tax expense was $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.  The effective tax rate was 26.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 27.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income increased by $72.6 million year over year to $219.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income increased by $33.2 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to:

  • Interest expense decreased by $92.5 million, or 44.9%, to $113.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $206.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 51 basis points to 0.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.29 billion, or 25.5%, to $3.77 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $758.1 million, or 4.7%, to $15.32 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Interest and dividend income decreased by $59.4 million, or 8.0%, to $683.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 17 basis points to 3.97%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 57 basis points to 1.95%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $302.9 million, mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations, $219 million of loans acquired from Berkshire Bank in August 2021 and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast in April 2020.
  • Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.00% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 2.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $49.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $4.3 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to an increase of $3.0 million in fees and service charges predominately related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, an increase of $2.8 million in income from our wealth and investment products and an increase of $2.0 million in customer swap fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties.

Total non-interest expenses were $344.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $38.2 million compared to the year ended September 30, 2020.  This increase was driven by an increase of $8.9 million in debt extinguishment costs, an increase of $8.5 million in professional fees driven by acquisition-related fees, an increase of $8.0 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to incentive compensation and medical expenses and $6.6 million of branch closure costs related to the Berkshire acquisition.  Included in non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $10.0 million of acquisition-related costs.

Income tax expense was $80.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 27.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments based on historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Our provision for credit losses is also impacted by the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At September 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and forecasted economic conditions.  For the three months ended September 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was impacted by improving economic conditions and commercial real estate prices.  For the three months ended September 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was negative $13.0 million, compared to negative $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.  Our provision was impacted by net loan charge-offs of $252,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, net loan recoveries of $807,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $667,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.  Our provision for credit losses was negative $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $72.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total non-accrual loans were $76.5 million, or 0.35% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 compared to $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.  We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At September 30, 2021, there were $26.4 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $22.0 million were residential and consumer loans and $4.4 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $8.1 million were classified as accruing and $18.3 million were classified as non-accrual at September 30, 2021.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


# of loans


amount


# of loans


amount


# of loans


amount


# of loans


amount


# of loans


amount


(Dollars in millions)

Accruing past due loans:




















30 to 59 days past due:




















Residential and consumer

50



$

12.3



62



$

12.8



62



$

13.2



84



$

18.5



78



$

17.2


Construction




















Multi-family

9



11.5



8



16.2



10



19.2



5



7.3



5



5.3


Commercial real estate

9



19.5



2



0.5



8



11.1



8



9.5



7



4.6


Commercial and industrial

11



1.3



3



14.5



9



7.3



6



0.9



6



3.7


Total 30 to 59 days past due

79



44.6



75



44.0



89



50.8



103



36.2



96



30.8


60 to 89 days past due:




















Residential and consumer

18



2.3



22



5.0



26



3.1



28



5.2



20



4.8


Construction




















Multi-family

4



8.2



4



10.2



1



3.4







2



2.1


Commercial real estate

1



0.3







2



2.6



5



2.3



5



26.3


Commercial and industrial

1



0.2



1





1



0.2



8



3.1



6



2.2


Total 60 to 89 days past due

24



11.0



27



15.2



30



9.3



41



10.6



33



35.4


Total accruing past due loans

103



$

55.6



102



$

59.2



119



$

60.1



144



$

46.8



129



$

66.2


Non-accrual:




















Residential and consumer

231



$

43.5



232



$

42.8



239



$

45.7



246



$

46.4



250



$

52.2


Construction




















Multi-family

15



19.9



11



16.6



13



19.2



15



35.6



13



51.1


Commercial real estate

22



9.8



24



13.0



25



14.0



29



15.9



28



17.8


Commercial and industrial

16



3.3



13



5.2



15



4.4



21



9.2



19



10.9


Total non-accrual loans

284



$

76.5



280



$

77.6



292



$

83.3



311



$

107.1



310



$

132.0


Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

47



$

8.1



49



$

9.3



45



$

9.1



47



$

9.2



51



$

9.8


Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.35

%




0.36

%




0.40

%




0.51

%




0.63

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans



344.61

%




348.05

%




340.60

%




264.17

%




217.75

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans



1.20

%




1.26

%




1.36

%




1.36

%




1.37

%

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $1.29 billion, or 5.0%, to $27.32 billion at September 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020.  Cash and cash equivalents increased $499.9 million to $670.3 million at September 30, 2021.  Net loans increased $1.04 billion, or 5.1%, to $21.62 billion at September 30, 2021.  Securities decreased $230.4 million, or 5.7%, to $3.81 billion at September 30, 2021.

The detail of the loan portfolio is below:


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


(In thousands)

Commercial Loans:






Multi-family loans

$

7,655,135



7,566,131



7,122,840


Commercial real estate loans

5,135,123



4,968,393



4,947,212


Commercial and industrial loans

3,933,926



3,766,551



3,575,641


Construction loans

509,620



464,887



404,367


Total commercial loans

17,233,804



16,765,962



16,050,060


Residential mortgage loans

3,930,683



3,887,917



4,119,894


Consumer and other

740,827



712,147



702,801


Total loans

21,905,314



21,366,026



20,872,755


Deferred fees, premiums and other, net

(17,071)



(13,391)



(9,318)


Allowance for loan losses

(263,515)



(270,114)



(282,986)


Net loans

$

21,624,728



21,082,521



20,580,451


During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we originated $1.87 billion in multi-family loans, $1.01 billion in residential loans, $858.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $580.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $101.6 million in construction loans and $86.1 million in consumer and other loans.  Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. In addition, we acquired $219 million of loans from Berkshire Bank. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $144.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  As of September 30, 2021, loans held for sale were $397,000.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $19.5 million to $263.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $283.0 million at December 31, 2020.  The decrease reflects a negative provision for loan losses of $22.8 million, partially offset by an increase of $2.3 million resulting from net recoveries and an increase of approximately $1.0 million from the initial allowance on loans identified as PCD which were acquired from Berkshire Bank. Our allowance for loan losses and related provision were affected by the improving current and forecasted economic conditions and commercial real estate prices.  Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans.  At September 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.20%, a decrease from 1.36% at December 31, 2020 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities decreased by $230.4 million, or 5.7%, to $3.81 billion at September 30, 2021 from $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020.  This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns and sales, partially offset by purchases.

Deposits increased by $875.0 million, or 4.5%, to $20.40 billion at September 30, 2021 from $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily driven by an increase in checking account deposits, partially offset by decreases in time deposits and money market deposits.  Checking account deposits increased $1.56 billion to $11.26 billion at September 30, 2021 from $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020.  Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 89% of our total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2021 compared to 86% at December 31, 2020.  The Company acquired $632 million of deposits from Berkshire Bank during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Borrowed funds increased by $238.7 million, or 7.2%, to $3.53 billion at September 30, 2021 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 to support balance sheet growth.

Stockholders' equity increased by $142.6 million to $2.85 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily attributable to net income of $219.0 million, share-based plan activity of $21.8 million and other comprehensive income of $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.42 per share totaling $103.9 million and the repurchase of approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock for $12.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 12.83% at September 30, 2021.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of September 30, 2021 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 154 branches located throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms.  Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, failure to consummate the transaction with Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for any reason, including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company), failure to obtain shareholder approval or failure to satisfy any of the other closing conditions in a timely basis or at all; the diversion of management's time from ongoing business operations due to issues relating to the transaction with Citizens Financial Group, Inc., the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between the Company and Citizens Financial Group, Inc., the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Citizens Financial Group, Inc. or the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.  Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.  The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position.  We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.  We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets








September 30,

2021


June 30,

2021


December 31, 2020


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Assets

(Dollars in thousands)







Cash and cash equivalents

$

670,295



770,396



170,432


Equity securities

7,673



9,698



36,000


Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value

2,531,573



2,544,415



2,758,437


Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,336,957,
$1,253,521 and $1,320,872 at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively)

1,272,683



1,178,812



1,247,853


Loans receivable, net

21,624,728



21,082,521



20,580,451


Loans held-for-sale

397





30,357


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

177,058



199,826



159,829


Accrued interest receivable

81,549



78,858



79,705


Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets

5,849



5,914



7,115


Office properties and equipment, net

132,259



134,579



139,663


Operating lease right-of-use assets

203,522



200,425



199,981


Net deferred tax asset

109,588



115,946



116,805


Bank owned life insurance

227,822



226,314



223,714


Goodwill and intangible assets

133,237



109,222



109,633


Other assets

139,561



145,185



163,184


Total assets

$

27,317,794



26,802,111



26,023,159


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Liabilities:






Deposits

$

20,400,424



19,438,966



19,525,419


Borrowed funds

3,534,536



4,033,864



3,295,790


Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

152,407



130,225



115,729


Operating lease liabilities

216,374



213,050



212,559


Other liabilities

161,494



171,979



163,659


Total liabilities

24,465,235



23,988,084



23,313,156


Stockholders' equity

2,852,559



2,814,027



2,710,003


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,317,794



26,802,111



26,023,159


INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,

2021


June 30,

2021


September 30,

2020


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2020







(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income:











Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale

$

211,189



211,523



215,221



621,462



657,483



Securities:












GSE obligations

567



573



378



1,666



994




Mortgage-backed securities

13,321



14,215



18,095



42,738



61,251




Equity

65



63



45



394



110




Municipal bonds and other debt

3,601



3,456



3,277



10,596



9,928



Interest-bearing deposits

268



38



233



367



1,367



Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,234



1,983



3,452



6,417



11,881




Total interest and dividend income

231,245



231,851



240,701



683,640



743,014


Interest expense:











Deposits


15,683



15,993



34,109



52,868



126,279



Borrowed funds

20,960



21,148



24,970



60,725



79,843




Total interest expense

36,643



37,141



59,079



113,593



206,122




Net interest income

194,602



194,710



181,622



570,047



536,892


Provision for credit losses

(13,015)



(9,690)



8,336



(25,677)



72,840




Net interest income after provision for credit losses

207,617



204,400



173,286



595,724



464,052


Non-interest income:











Fees and service charges

5,196



4,893



5,579



15,937



12,981



Income on bank owned life insurance

1,508



1,552



2,067



5,012



5,059



Gain on loans, net

1,698



1,288



5,285



6,819



10,688



(Loss) gain on securities, net

(931)



283



(8)



3



249



Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net

34



(25)



133



86



784



Other income

8,447



5,083



6,870



21,172



14,965




Total non-interest income

15,952



13,074



19,926



49,029



44,726


Non-interest expense:











Compensation and fringe benefits

60,231



61,385



59,896



184,043



176,079



Advertising and promotional expense

3,111



2,397



2,344



7,737



6,906



Office occupancy and equipment expense

23,535



17,075



16,882



58,683



49,303



Federal insurance premiums

2,950



3,200



2,925



9,550



10,726



General and administrative

706



545



551



1,630



1,678



Professional fees

12,925



5,042



4,097



20,896



12,386



Data processing and communication

9,985



10,192



8,998



29,313



26,698



Debt extinguishment

10,159





965



10,159



1,291



Other operating expenses

8,424



8,602



7,402



22,814



21,571




Total non-interest expenses

132,026



108,438



104,060



344,825



306,638




Income before income tax expense

91,543



109,036



89,152



299,928



202,140


Income tax expense

24,609



29,229



24,840



80,912



55,705




Net income

$

66,934



79,807



64,312



219,016



146,435


Basic earnings per share

$0.28


0.34



0.27



0.93



0.62


Diluted earnings per share

$0.28


0.34



0.27



0.93



0.62













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

235,602,277



235,045,023



236,833,099



235,106,490



235,453,133



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

236,413,268



236,497,536



236,872,505



236,088,254



235,550,801


INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information




For the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020




Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Weighted
Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Weighted
Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Weighted
Average
Yield/Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning cash accounts

$

844,365


268


0.13

%


$

264,693


38


0.06

%


$

978,037


233


0.10

%


Equity securities

8,747


65


2.97

%


13,225


63


1.91

%


7,177


45


2.51

%


Debt securities available-for-sale

2,501,016


9,683


1.55

%


2,585,131


10,587


1.64

%


2,758,679


13,473


1.95

%


Debt securities held-to-maturity

1,174,563


7,806


2.66

%


1,171,317


7,657


2.61

%


1,200,933


8,277


2.76

%


Net loans

21,284,262


211,189


3.97

%


20,777,927


211,523


4.07

%


20,879,661


215,221


4.12

%


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

192,111


2,234


4.65

%


194,845


1,983


4.07

%


223,032


3,452


6.19

%


Total interest-earning assets

26,005,064


231,245


3.56

%


25,007,138


231,851


3.71

%


26,047,519


240,701


3.70

%

Non-interest earning assets

1,151,571





1,121,153





1,157,358





Total assets


$

27,156,635





$

26,128,291





$

27,204,877


















Interest-bearing liabilities:













Savings

$

2,060,893


1,381


0.27

%


$

2,008,855


1,404


0.28

%


$

2,033,495


2,690


0.53

%


Interest-bearing checking

6,658,248


6,833


0.41

%


6,044,766


6,536


0.43

%


5,901,759


8,658


0.59

%


Money market accounts

4,613,066


4,475


0.39

%


4,365,351


4,501


0.41

%


4,349,536


8,520


0.78

%


Certificates of deposit

2,299,850


2,994


0.52

%


2,291,616


3,552


0.62

%


3,923,651


14,241


1.45

%


 Total interest-bearing deposits

15,632,057


15,683


0.40

%


14,710,588


15,993


0.43

%


16,208,441


34,109


0.84

%


Borrowed funds

3,863,460


20,960


2.17

%


4,019,587


21,148


2.10

%


4,493,591


24,970


2.22

%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,495,517


36,643


0.75

%


18,730,175


37,141


0.79

%


20,702,032


59,079


1.14

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

4,827,551





4,603,486





3,856,553





Total liabilities

24,323,068





23,333,661





24,558,585




Stockholders' equity

2,833,567





2,794,630





2,646,292





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,156,635





$

26,128,291





$

27,204,877


















Net interest income


$

194,602





$

194,710





$

181,622

















Net interest rate spread



2.81

%




2.92

%




2.56

%















Net interest earning assets

$

6,509,547





$

6,276,963





$

5,345,487


















Net interest margin



2.99

%




3.11

%




2.79

%















Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities

1.33


X



1.34


X



1.26


X































INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information





For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020




Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Weighted
Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Outstanding Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Weighted
Average
Yield/Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:









Interest-earning cash accounts

$

496,273


367


0.10

%


$

880,015


1,367


0.21

%


Equity securities

19,074


394


2.75

%


6,480


110


2.26

%


Debt securities available-for-sale

2,578,106


31,538


1.63

%


2,657,564


46,371


2.33

%


Debt securities held-to-maturity

1,189,302


23,462


2.63

%


1,158,357


25,802


2.97

%


Net loans

20,854,173


621,462


3.97

%


21,157,077


657,483


4.14

%


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

185,520


6,417


4.61

%


247,260


11,881


6.41

%



Total interest-earning assets

25,322,448


683,640


3.60

%


26,106,753


743,014


3.79

%

Non-interest earning assets

1,137,556





1,080,136






Total assets

$

26,460,004





$

27,186,889














Interest-bearing liabilities:









Savings

$

2,028,057


4,265


0.28

%


$

2,039,596


9,505


0.62

%


Interest-bearing checking

6,328,197


20,397


0.43

%


5,786,659


34,191


0.79

%


Money market accounts

4,557,672


16,136


0.47

%


4,172,144


32,624


1.04

%


Certificates of deposit

2,408,527


12,070


0.67

%


4,082,118


49,959


1.63

%


 Total interest bearing deposits

15,322,453


52,868


0.46

%


16,080,517


126,279


1.05

%


Borrowed funds

3,774,346


60,725


2.15

%


5,066,253


79,843


2.10

%



Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,096,799


113,593


0.79

%


21,146,770


206,122


1.30

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

4,574,136





3,402,930






Total liabilities

23,670,935





24,549,700




Stockholders' equity

2,789,069





2,637,189






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

26,460,004





$

27,186,889














Net interest income


$

570,047





$

536,892













Net interest rate spread



2.81

%




2.49

%











Net interest earning assets

$

6,225,649





$

4,959,983














Net interest margin



3.00

%




2.74

%











Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities

1.33


X



1.23


X






















INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Performance Ratios












For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2021


June 30,

2021


September 30,

2020


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2020

Return on average assets

0.99

%


1.22

%


0.95

%


1.10

%


0.72

%

Return on average equity

9.45

%


11.42

%


9.72

%


10.47

%


7.40

%

Return on average tangible equity

9.86

%


11.89

%


10.14

%


10.91

%


7.71

%

Interest rate spread

2.81

%


2.92

%


2.56

%


2.81

%


2.49

%

Net interest margin

2.99

%


3.11

%


2.79

%


3.00

%


2.74

%

Efficiency ratio

62.70

%


52.19

%


51.63

%


55.70

%


52.72

%

Non-interest expense to average total assets

1.94

%


1.66

%


1.53

%


1.74

%


1.50

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

1.33



1.34



1.26



1.33



1.23



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data














September 30,

2021


June 30,

2021


December 31,

2020



Asset Quality Ratios:










Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets


0.33

%


0.35

%


0.47

%



Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans


0.39

%


0.41

%


0.56

%



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans


344.61

%


348.05

%


264.17

%



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans


1.20

%


1.26

%


1.36

%



Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)


1.28

%


1.37

%


1.44

%













Capital Ratios:










Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)



10.24

%


10.60

%


10.14

%



Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)



12.83

%


13.17

%


13.07

%



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)



12.83

%


13.17

%


13.07

%



Total Risk-Based Capital (2)



14.11

%


14.48

%


14.39

%



Equity to total assets (period end)



10.44

%


10.50

%


10.41

%



Average equity to average assets



10.43

%


10.70

%


10.20

%



Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)



10.00

%


10.13

%


10.03

%



Book value per common share (3)



$

12.03



$

11.88



$

11.43




Tangible book value per common share (3)



$

11.47



$

11.42



$

10.97














Other Data:










Number of full service offices



154



146



156




Full time equivalent employees



1,707



1,688



1,806









(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments.

(2) Capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL.

(3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Investors Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)







Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation










September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


December 31, 2020







Total stockholders' equity

$

2,852,559



2,814,027



2,710,003


Goodwill and intangible assets

133,237



109,222



109,633


Tangible stockholders' equity

$

2,719,322



2,704,805



2,600,370








Book Value per Share Computation






Common stock issued

361,869,872



361,869,872



361,869,872


Treasury shares

(114,184,985)



(114,268,569)



(113,940,656)


Shares outstanding

247,684,887



247,601,303



247,929,216


Unallocated ESOP shares

(10,539,779)



(10,658,204)



(10,895,052)


Book value shares

237,145,108



236,943,099



237,034,164








Book Value per Share

$

12.03



$

11.88



$

11.43


Tangible Book Value per Share

$

11.47



$

11.42



$

10.97








Total assets

$

27,317,794



26,802,111



26,023,159


Goodwill and intangible assets

133,237



109,222



109,633


Tangible assets

$

27,184,557



26,692,889



25,913,526








Tangible capital to tangible assets

10.00

%


10.13

%


10.03

%

Contact:

Marianne Wade


(973) 924-5100


investorrelations@investorsbank.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-third-quarter-financial-results-and-cash-dividend-301410336.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

