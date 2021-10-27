Playfly Sports, LLC. Signs A New 29,566 Square Foot, Full-Floor Lease With Empire State Realty Trust At 1333 Broadway

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Playfly Sports, LLC., a leading sports marketing, media, and technology company, has signed a new lease with ESRT for a 29,566 square foot, full-floor space at 1333 Broadway.

The building at 1333 Broadway.

"Over the last year since our founding, Playfly has benefitted from exponential growth. 1333 Broadway will serve as our Manhattan hub for outstanding talent, innovation, and creative services in the heart of the world's largest client and advertising agency marketplace," said Craig Sloan, COO at Playfly Sports. "Empire State Realty Trust has been an astute partner in our search, and we look forward to our team's return with a unique and fresh space that reflects the power of Playfly's culture."

The property at 1333 Broadway contains 12 floors and 295,530 rentable square feet with views of the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza and Herald Square. The building features convenient access to major transportation hubs and nearby shopping, dining, and lodging. Common areas of the building are equipped with industry-leading indoor environmental quality measures which include MERV 13 filters, active bipolar ionization, and increased ventilation for tenant and visitor confidence. ESRT's portfolio provides tenant spaces in healthy buildings with energy efficiency and industry-leading indoor environmental quality at a significantly lower price point per square foot than competitors.

"Playfly Sports is a welcome addition to our gem of a boutique building, 1333 Broadway," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. "Healthy buildings have become more important than ever, and the employees at Playfly Sports will benefit from bi-polar ionization and enjoy access to outdoor spaces that include a rooftop terrace and the improved Broadway Pedestrian Plaza."

Michael Mathias and Richard Johns of Savills represented Playfly Sports, LLC. in the lease negotiations. Property owner representation was provided by Robert Lowe, Ron LoRusso, Anthony LoPresti, Dan Organ, and Maria Travlos of Cushman & Wakefield, and Ryan Kass, Keith A. Cody, and Shanae Ursini of ESRT.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports.

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.