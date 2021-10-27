Al fresco wine dinners, a starlit lounge, and Champagne brunch are all on the menu at the holiday weekend of epicurean experiences

Wally's Wine & Spirits "Pops Up" at Four Seasons Resort Maui for Thanksgiving Weekend, November 26-28, 2021

MAUI, Hawaii, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Maui is kicking off the holiday season with the Resort's first-ever pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Wally's Wine & Spirits, a trailblazer in the wine, spirits, and culinary space with permanent locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas. From November 26 to 28, 2021, Wally's #FSMaui Pop-Up will present open-air wine dinners, an under-the-stars lounge, an indulgent Champagne brunch and more, all curated in collaboration with Wally's President and Principal Christian Navarro and Executive Chef Ryan Kluver.

Kick off the holidays with Four Seasons Resort Maui at the Wally's #FSMaui Pop-Up this Thanksgiving weekend, featuring world-class wines and spirits.

"I can't think of a better way to open up the Resort's holiday celebrations than alongside our long-time friends and collaborators at Wally's," says Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. "Together, we've designed wine menus for our Elite Suites and curated the award-winning Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic. And now, the Pop-Up will offer our guests yet another relaxed yet refined dining option at which to celebrate all that we're grateful for this Thanksgiving Day Weekend."

Deemed "sommelier to the stars" for his work with Wally's high-profile clientele, Navarro has hand-selected wines and spirits to pop up alongside Wally's including Marciano Estate winery, Aleksander wine, Laurent-Perrier Champagne, RUMOR rosé, The Dalmore whisky, and El Cristiano tequila. At the helm of the beverage experiences for the weekend is Resort Sommelier Brendan O'Leary. "I'm so excited to not only to introduce our guests to some exceptional brands and vintages but to give them the opportunity to connect with the world-class vintners and distillers who will be joining us as well," says O'Leary of the intimate weekend of events.

A portion of the proceeds from the weekend will benefit Maui Food Bank, providing hunger relief locally to those in need.

WALLY'S #FSMAUI POP-UP SCHEDULE:

Marciano Estate Wine Dinner

Friday, November 26, 2021, first seating at 5:00 pm and second seating at 8:00 pm, USD 250++ per person

Uncompromising with quality and the pursuit of passion, the elegant wines of Marciano Estate pair perfectly with the legendary Forbes Five-Star resort—and Wally's signature Roasted Heritage Gallus Brun Bone-In Chicken, Truffle Pizetta, and Wagyu New York Steak, to name a few. Winemaker Morgan Maurèze will showcase wines from the fresh and bright award-winning Estate Blanc to the rich and layered red blend M Proprietary.

Aleksander Wine Dinner

Saturday, November 27, 2021, first seating at 5:00 pm and second seating at 8:00 pm, USD 250++ per person

A boutique wine by two-time NBA Champion Sasha Vujacic and family, Aleksander's Bordeaux-style blends are an expression of the family's extraordinary journey from Slovenia to Paso Robles and an unwavering dream to establish a family-run business inspired by a passion for wine. Sasha and brother Al bring both White Labels and Reserves to the Pop-Up, to pair with Wally's classics such as Grilled Spanish Octopus, Wood Oven Baked French Sea Bass, Burgundy Truffle Cream Pasta, and more.

Starlight Lounge featuring The Dalmore and El Cristiano

Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, 2021, 5:00pm to 11:00pm

Whisky and tequila tastings and exotic craft cocktails highlighting The Dalmore and El Cristiano will be available at the weekend's Starlight Lounge. The menu includes The Dalmore's complex 12-, 15-, and 18-year whiskies as well as the coveted King Alexander III. Navarro is also a founding consultant for El Cristiano, a full range of handcrafted tequilas produced from the finest blue agave in the highlands of Jalisco, which will be featured at the lounge.

Brunch & Bubbles

Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:00am to 1:00pm, USD 150++ per person

The weekend concludes with a lavish brunch featuring a menu designed by Four Seasons Resort Maui Executive Sous Chef Andrew Whiteside that is accompanied by Laurent-Perrier Champagne. Fresh-Shucked Oysters & Pearls (caviar), Shakshuka Eggs, and Duck Confit Potstickers are all part of the decadent spread paired with the signature freshness, finesse and elegance of Laurent-Perrier's La Cuvée NV, Cuvée Rosé NV, and Ultra Brut NV.

Advanced reservations for Wally's #FSMaui Pop-Up are required for dinners and brunch, and a 48-hour cancellation policy applies. Children's pricing available. Contact the resort concierge via email or phone at (808) 874-8000. To confirm room reservations at Four Seasons Resort Maui, click here.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

About Wally's Wine & Spirits

Since 1968, Wally's has been a landmark in the world of fine wine. Wally's has continued to trail blaze the wine and culinary scene with Wally's Beverly Hills, Wally's Santa Monica, and Wally's Las Vegas, a unique retail and restaurant experience combining an unrivalled selection of wine and spirits, delicious food, and first class service.

Contact: Crissa Hiranga, crissa.hiranaga@fourseasons.com

