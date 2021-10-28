el Jimador Tequila Teams Up With Latino Beauty Gurus To Celebrate Culture, Community During Día de los Muertos

Partnership with beauty influencer Blanca Garcia and makeup artists Mariana McGrath and Andrea Ortega also includes a donation to the Latino Community Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Día de los Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead), el Jimador, a line of premium tequilas made with 100% hand-harvested blue agave, has partnered with Mexican American beauty and lifestyle influencer Blanca Garcia ( EvetteXo ) and celebrity makeup artists Mariana McGrath and Andrea Ortega Costigan of Salt Spell Beauty to raise awareness about the cultural meaning of the holiday. The trio will create blue-themed sugar skull makeup looks inspired by the tequila brand and share stories about how they celebrate on their social media platforms.

As part of the campaign, el Jimador will donate $25,000 to the Latino Community Foundation (LCF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating Latino voices civically and politically to support its initiatives. Founded in 1989, LCF has created the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country, invested over $17M in 150 grassroots Latino-led nonprofits in California, and launched one of the largest campaigns to mobilize the Latino vote in the state.

Celebrated each year on November 1st and 2nd, Día de Los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that dates back more than 3,000 years and honors the life and legacy of deceased loved ones. Vibrant and colorful sugar skulls, known as Calaveras, are used to decorate family members' gravesites.

The holiday is a joyous and festive occasion that brings together family and community to celebrate loved ones who have passed on. Día de los Muertos celebrations have increased in popularity over the years, and the holiday is now commonly recognized within the broader Latino community and beyond.

"Family is at the center of Día de Los Muertos celebrations," said beauty influencer Blanca Garcia. "This partnership with el Jimador is a wonderful opportunity to invite my online family to learn more about this special holiday in a fun, festive way."

Día de Los Muertos is about celebration as much as it is about remembrance," said makeup artist Mariana McGrath. "As people from various cultural backgrounds continue to acknowledge the holiday, opportunities to share the true meaning and long-held traditions are vital."

"Sugar skull makeup represents creative expression and honoring cultural heritage," said makeup artist Andrea Ortega Costigan. "I hope that through learning more about this artistry, people will gain a deeper understanding of Mexican people and culture."

"We are honored to partner with Blanca, Mariana, and Andrea to celebrate culture and community during Día de Los Muertos," said Fabrícia da Silva, Brown-Forman's Multicultural Marketing Manager - USA. "Tequila has played a central part of one of the holiday's traditions: the ofrenda, which are offerings placed at colorful altars to honor those who have passed. Ofrendas are related to the specific tastes and likes of the loved one being honored."

"The Latino Community Foundation is on a steadfast mission to unleash the power of Latinos," said Marcela Muñiz, Vice President of Philanthropy, Latino Community Foundation. "We are greatly appreciative of El Jimador's partnership and support of our efforts to fulfill our mission. We welcome all those committed to amplifying the strength and beauty of our Latino community to join us as we build a just future worthy of our hopes and dreams."

About the Influencers

Blanca Garcia , also known as EvetteXo, is a beauty and makeup influencer and entrepreneur who has amassed over a million followers on YouTube and Instagram.



Mariana McGrath and Andrea Ortega Costigan are the founders of Salt Spell Beauty , a makeup, beauty, and skincare studio in Los Angeles . Their client list includes women of all backgrounds, from the COO of SpaceX to celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé's dancers for Superbowl 50. andare the founders of, a makeup, beauty, and skincare studio in. Their client list includes women of all backgrounds, from the COO of SpaceX to celebrities such asand Beyoncé's dancers for Superbowl 50.

About el Jimador

From Casa Herradura, established in 1870, el Jimador is a premium 100% blue agave tequila. The name el Jimador honors the men who harvest the agave with great pride and care. To learn more about el Jimador, visit www.eljimador.com.

