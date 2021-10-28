HealthVerity broadens appeal for its IPGE Platform with key executive hires

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data, today announced the appointment of Joe Satili as Chief Commercial Officer and Don Ragas as Chief Data Officer. Satili brings two decades of sales and go-to-market experience with real-world data solutions for key Pharmaceutical Manufacturers while Ragas has successfully delivered 10x scale in big data for both healthcare informatics and master data management. Both hires will join a seasoned leadership team and continue to reinforce HealthVerity's growth strategy among top pharma, insurance and government clients.

(PRNewsfoto/HealthVerity)

Satili will assume leadership of the company's sales and go-to-market activities after serving as Senior Vice President at IQVIA for their US Commercial Sales and Account Management teams. In this role, he led business development and developed innovative strategies to support the company's growth and expansion into new and existing life sciences markets. During his tenure at IQVIA, he also had responsibility for IQVIA's data information offerings and client services teams. He holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from New York University.

"I am inspired by the way pharmaceutical manufacturers, that I have worked with for years, are now reorienting their research and commercial businesses to take advantage of HealthVerity's technologies and data ecosystem," said Satili. "The company's ability to integrate complex yet critical data types, including proprietary client data, while achieving 10x improvements to patient data privacy and governance is a game changing advancement for our clients."

Ragas will assume leadership for the technical stewardship of the company's national data ecosystem and is a proven information technology and strategy executive with expertise in product development, healthcare informatics, financial services and payment systems. He has already guided companies as they ascended from $100 million to $1 billion in revenue. Ragas previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at ERT, and led the global technology development group and enterprise architecture group at IMS Health. Ragas was also the Chief Information Officer for SDI Health. Prior to SDI, he was SVP at Chase Card Services and a Strategy Partner with Accenture. He received his MBA from New York University and a BA from Cornell University.

"HealthVerity is clearly the leader in building critical infrastructure for the health insights economy and has the type of potential that will benefit from my experiences," said Ragas. "I am proud to join such an established team and look forward to contributing to the success of the HealthVerity IPGE Platform."

"HealthVerity is driving to a level of innovation in life sciences and public health that requires the best minds as we solve really challenging issues for our clients," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "We are thrilled that Joe and Don have joined us to lead the next wave of privacy and real-world data technology adoption across our client base."

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange, enables the discovery of RWD across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

CONTACT: Abby Stockwell; astockwell@healthverity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthVerity