Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83.  This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers.   Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter.  Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally.  The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.  Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled.  Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million.   As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans.  The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans.  Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














September 30,


June 30, 


March 31, 


December 31,


September 30,



2021


2021


2021


2020


2020

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$              14,352


$              13,745


$              12,003


$              10,063


$                9,276

Interest-earning demand accounts


788,224


388,304


257,436


169,665


419,926

Cash and cash equivalents


802,576


402,049


269,439


179,728


429,202

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


5,923


6,507


6,544


6,580


6,616

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


634,027


461,914


432,063


338,733


374,721

Available for sale securities


301,119


315,260


241,691


269,802


278,861

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


70,767


70,767


70,656


70,656


70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,
$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value)


3,453,279


2,955,390


2,749,662


3,070,154


3,319,619

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively


5,431,227


5,444,227


5,710,291


5,507,926


4,857,554

Premises and equipment, net


31,423


31,384


31,261


29,761


29,261

Servicing rights


105,473


98,331


96,215


82,604


75,772

Interest receivable


21,894


22,068


22,111


21,770


19,130

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,843


1,990


2,136


2,283


2,657

Other assets and receivables


76,637


55,800


57,346


49,533


50,581

Total assets


$       10,952,033


$         9,881,532


$         9,705,260


$         9,645,375


$         9,530,475

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$            824,118


$            814,567


$            818,621


$            853,648


$            666,081

Interest-bearing


8,123,201


7,225,011


7,244,560


6,554,418


6,418,566

Total deposits


8,947,319


8,039,578


8,063,181


7,408,066


7,084,647

Borrowings 


809,136


701,373


545,160


1,348,256


1,618,201

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


21,681


18,819


41,610


20,405


22,405

Other liabilities


64,019


62,698


44,054


58,027


48,087

Total liabilities


9,842,155


8,822,468


8,694,005


8,834,754


8,773,340

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 50,000,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively


137,200


136,836


136,474


135,857


136,103

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 50,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.




41,581


41,581


41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 250,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)


191,084


191,084


144,925



Retained earnings


610,267


560,083


516,961


461,744


407,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income


262


(4)


249


374


407

Total shareholders' equity


1,109,878


1,059,064


1,011,255


810,621


757,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$       10,952,033


$         9,881,532


$         9,705,260


$         9,645,375


$         9,530,475












Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30, 


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest Income















Loans


$

72,924


$

68,276


$

71,857


$

216,717


$

189,400

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,868



2,724



3,250



8,728



8,580

Investment securities:
















Available for sale - taxable



1,115



833



431



2,302



2,725

Available for sale - tax exempt



12



9



37



32



112

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



190



392



531



966



1,217

Other



205



204



152



556



2,845

Total interest income



77,314



72,438



76,258



229,301



204,879

Interest Expense
















Deposits



6,981



6,683



9,104



19,764



45,132

Borrowed funds



1,452



1,348



1,832



4,286



4,838

Total interest expense



8,433



8,031



10,936



24,050



49,970

Net Interest Income



68,881



64,407



65,322



205,251



154,909

Provision (credit) for loan losses



1,079



(315)



2,981



2,427



7,724

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



67,802



64,722



62,341



202,824



147,185

Noninterest Income
















Gain on sale of loans



29,013



25,122



29,498



82,755



67,748

Loan servicing fees, net



5,313



1,727



(643)



14,991



(4,870)

Mortgage warehouse fees



2,732



3,079



6,833



9,927



15,054

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)







441





441

Other income



3,213



2,927



2,528



9,389



6,374

Total noninterest income



40,271



32,855



38,657



117,062



84,747

Noninterest Expense
















Salaries and employee benefits



20,197



18,869



16,567



60,340



42,635

Loan expenses



1,734



1,921



2,944



6,178



6,147

Occupancy and equipment



1,861



1,808



1,420



5,296



4,295

Professional fees



901



779



712



2,102



2,007

Deposit insurance expense



664



651



1,404



1,986



5,041

Technology expense



1,169



971



903



3,077



2,229

Other expense



2,946



3,184



2,434



8,760



6,605

Total noninterest expense



29,472



28,183



26,384



87,739



68,959

Income Before Income Taxes



78,601



69,394



74,614



232,147



162,973

Provision for income taxes (2)



20,098



17,977



19,612



60,244



42,226

Net Income


$

58,503


$

51,417


$

55,002


$

171,903


$

120,747

   Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,659)



(3,618)



(15,145)



(10,855)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



52,774



45,758



51,384



156,758



109,892

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.83


$

1.59


$

1.79


$

5.45


$

3.82

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.83


$

1.58


$

1.79


$

5.43


$

3.82

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
















Basic



28,784,197



28,782,813



28,745,614



28,779,745



28,741,395

Diluted



28,876,503



28,874,325



28,778,462



28,867,125



28,766,756

















(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.





(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.





















Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,




2021


2021


2020


2021


2020













Noninterest expense



$           29,472


$          28,183


$           26,384


$           87,739


$           68,959













Net interest income (before provision for losses)



68,881


64,407


65,322


205,251


154,909

Noninterest income



40,271


32,855


38,657


117,062


84,747

Total income



$         109,152


$          97,262


$         103,979


$         322,313


$         239,656













Efficiency ratio



27.00%


28.98%


25.37%


27.22%


28.77%

























Average assets



$    10,236,491


$     9,609,957


$      9,409,450


$      9,934,159


$      8,238,641

Net income



$           58,503


$          51,417


$           55,002


$         171,903


$         120,747

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.57%


0.54%


0.58%


1.73%


1.47%

Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


1.33


1.33

Return on average assets



2.29%


2.14%


2.34%


2.30%


1.95%













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



29.83%


27.61%


41.01%


31.60%


31.34%













Tangible book value per common share (1)



$             25.36


$            23.59


$             18.30


$             25.36


$             18.30













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.68%


6.88%


5.53%


6.68%


5.53%













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 




















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,




2021


2021


2020


2021


2020













Net income



$           58,503


$          51,417


$           55,002


$         171,903


$         120,747

Less: preferred stock dividends  



(5,729)


(5,659)


(3,618)


(15,145)


(10,855)

Net income available to common shareholders



$           52,774


$          45,758


$           51,384


$         156,758


$         109,892













Average shareholders' equity



$      1,087,675


$     1,031,246


$         732,533


$         991,467


$         698,071

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,770)


(17,916)


(18,707)


(17,913)


(19,089)

Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)


(350,320)


(212,646)


(313,689)


(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         707,756


$        663,010


$         501,180


$         659,865


$         466,336













Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


1.33


1.33

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



29.83%


27.61%


41.01%


31.60%


31.34%

























Total equity



$      1,109,878


$     1,059,064


$         757,135


$      1,109,878


$         757,135

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,688)


(17,835)


(18,502)


(17,688)


(18,502)

Less: preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(212,646)


(362,149)


(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         730,041


$        679,080


$         525,987


$         730,041


$         525,987













Assets



$    10,952,033


$     9,881,532


$      9,530,475


$    10,952,033


$      9,530,475

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,688)


(17,835)


(18,502)


(17,688)


(18,502)

Tangible assets



$    10,934,345


$     9,863,697


$      9,511,973


$    10,934,345


$      9,511,973













Ending common shares



28,785,374


28,783,599


28,745,614


28,785,374


28,745,614













Tangible book value per common share



$             25.36


$            23.59


$             18.30


$             25.36


$             18.30

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.68%


6.88%


5.53%


6.68%


5.53%













Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       580,397

$      395

0.27%


$      788,002

$       596

0.30%


$        587,804

$       683

0.46%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,476

1,115

1.43%


285,536

833

1.17%


269,896

431

0.64%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,361

12

3.50%


1,363

9

2.65%


5,145

37

2.86%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

437,601

2,868

2.60%


416,559

2,724

2.62%


449,336

3,250

2.88%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,689,144

72,924

3.33%


7,905,766

68,276

3.46%


7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,016,979

77,314

3.06%


9,397,226

72,438

3.09%


9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

Allowance for loan losses

(28,679)




(28,778)




(21,585)



Noninterest-earning assets

248,191




241,509




195,128















Total assets

$  10,236,491




$    9,609,957




$     9,409,450



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

4,754,633

1,561

0.13%


4,473,251

1,362

0.12%


3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

Savings deposits

211,494

39

0.07%


205,884

38

0.07%


180,931

34

0.07%

Money market 

2,259,786

4,394

0.77%


2,197,750

4,175

0.76%


1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

Certificates of deposit

591,093

987

0.66%


512,316

1,108

0.87%


1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,817,006

6,981

0.35%


7,389,201

6,683

0.36%


7,240,604

9,104

0.50%













Borrowings

677,201

1,452

0.85%


523,942

1,348

1.03%


800,021

1,832

0.91%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,494,207

8,433

0.39%


7,913,143

8,031

0.41%


8,040,625

10,936

0.54%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

586,981




590,886




579,145



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,628




74,682




57,147















    Total liabilities

9,148,816




8,578,711




8,676,917















    Shareholders' equity

1,087,675




1,031,246




732,533















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,236,491




$    9,609,957




$     9,409,450















Net interest income


$  68,881




$   64,407




$   65,322














Net interest spread



2.67%




2.68%




2.74%













Net interest-earning assets

$    1,522,772




$    1,484,083




$     1,195,282















Net interest margin



2.73%




2.75%




2.81%













Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



117.93%




118.75%




114.87%













Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)



















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,






2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$            14,448


$          10,971


$               5,891


$         37,380


$         14,941


Mortgage Warehousing




23,217


21,448


33,793


73,848


73,942


Banking




23,463


21,741


17,486


68,229


37,248


Other




(2,625)


(2,743)


(2,168)


(7,554)


(5,384)


Total




$            58,503


$          51,417


$             55,002


$       171,903


$       120,747


































Total Assets










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,










2021


2021


2020






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$          280,927


$        238,165


$           210,714






Mortgage Warehousing




4,685,037


4,265,162


4,893,513






Banking




5,950,316


5,328,684


4,498,880






Other




35,753


49,521


42,268






Total




$     10,952,033


$     9,881,532


$        9,645,375






































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,






2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


Loan Type














Multi-family




$            24,309


$          21,408


$             14,872


$         68,553


$         40,563


Single-family




1,592


1,872


14,093


7,677


26,225


Small Business Association (SBA)




3,112


1,842


533


6,525


960


Total




$            29,013


$          25,122


$             29,498


$         82,755


$         67,748


































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,










2021


2021


2020




















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit




$          891,605


$     1,177,940


$        1,605,745






Residential real estate




828,950


806,325


678,848






Multi-family and healthcare financing



3,244,442


2,970,770


2,749,020






Commercial and commercial real estate



391,562


409,710


387,294






Agricultural production and real estate



92,113


92,786


101,268






Consumer and margin loans




11,689


15,392


13,251










5,460,361


5,472,923


5,535,426






    Less: Allowance for loan losses




29,134


28,696


27,500






Loans receivable




$       5,431,227


$     5,444,227


$        5,507,926




















Loans held for sale




3,453,279


2,955,390


3,070,154






Total loans, net of allowance




$       8,884,506


$     8,399,617


$        8,578,080




















