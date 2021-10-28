Vejii Holding Ltd Files Final Prospectus and Receives CSE Conditional Approval

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. ("Vejii" or the "Company" a North American online vegan marketplace, today announced that it has obtained the final receipt for its non-offering long-form prospectus dated Oct 25, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus"). The Final Prospectus qualifies the issuance of 12,210,857 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") and 6,105,429 common share purchase warrants (the :"Warrants") issuable upon the conversion of the Company's outstanding subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") and special warrants (the "Special Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of conversion of the Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants. Conversion of the Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants remains conditional upon the completion of the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding interests of Veg Essentials LLC (the "Veg Essentials Transaction"). Subject to completing certain customary closing conditions, the Company anticipates completing the Veg Essentials Transaction on Friday, October 29, 2021 and conversion of the Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants on Monday, November 1, 2021. A copy of the Final Prospectus can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Vejii is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "VEJI". Completion of the CSE listing is conditional upon conversion of the outstanding Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants and Vejii filing all outstanding CSE listing documentation, which the Company anticipates will occur in the near future. A further news release will be issued once the commencement date of trading of the Company's Common Shares has been confirmed.

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below. VejiiHoldings.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson

Director and CEO

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Vejii in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the timing and completion of the Veg Essentials Transaction, the timing and completion of the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants and completion of the listing on the CSE. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, failure to satisfy the conditions precedent to the closing of the Veg Essentials Transaction and the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and Special Warrants and failure to receive final approval of the listing on the CSE and other risk factors described in the Final Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

