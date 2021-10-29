China Unicom (Shenzhen division) Issues Corporate Seal to Peraso/Jaguar Wave Networking Product

Jaguar Wave Utilizes Peraso 60GHz X720 Chipset for 5G Backhaul

TORONTO, Oct. 29th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc. ("Peraso"), a privately held company that recently entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with MoSys, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOSY) ("MoSys"), and Jaguar Wave announced today that China Unicom (Shenzhen division) has successfully completed testing of the Jaguar Wave PTP6151, a point-to-point mmWave radio unit utilized for backhaul of 5G base stations in China. At the heart of the PTP6151 is the Peraso X720 chipset, which is fully compliant with the IEEE802.11ad standard.

For a 6 month test period, China Unicom has consistently achieved data rates of 990 Mbps (limited by GigaEthernet) at 850 meters

Tests were conducted under serious weather conditions including high temperatures, rain storms and lightning strikes at the Shenzhen Shiyan area

Jaguar Wave, in cooperation with Peraso, receives China Unicom corporate seal

With the successful completion of the testing in a variety of environments, China Unicom (Shenzhen division) has provided Jaguar Wave with its corporate seal, thus endorsing Jaguar Wave and Peraso with approval to provide equipment to the China Unicom network. The full test report can be viewed on the Peraso website or by clicking here.

"We're very proud of the achievement of this formidable goal with our partner Jaguar Wave in the China telecom market" stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "The technical standards at China Unicom are extremely rigid, so receiving their corporate seal is the culmination of the years of experience that Peraso has developed in the delivery of high-performance mmWave systems".

"With our close relationship with Peraso, we were able to develop a product for China Unicom that will be used to facilitate the continued deployment of their 5G network in China" explained James Li, Chief Marketing Officer for Jaguar Wave. "Backhaul is a critical aspect of an aggressive 5G deployment, so the PTP6151 provides telecom carriers with a powerful tool for the global 5G roll out".

The X720 chipset from Peraso is the only IEEE802.11ad-complaint chip set that includes both a baseband and mmWave phased array device from a single vendor and supports the full V-band frequency range of 57 GHz to 71 GHz.

Particular support of frequencies from 64 GHz to 71 GHz where oxygen absorption is reduced significantly,

Peraso-based systems have achieved links of over 28kms.

This remarkable achievement is facilitated by way of Peraso's full control over the radio performance in conjunction with all the necessary firmware algorithms.

China Unicom is China's number two mobile carrier, with over 300 million subscribers. The Company has been one of the "Fortune Global 500" companies for consecutive years and ranked 260th in "Fortune Global 500" for the year 2021. It was also voted as "Asia's No.1 Most Honored Telecom Company" in 2021 for the sixth consecutive year by Institutional Investor.

The X720 chipset is available immediately from Peraso.

The PTP6151 is available immediately from Jaguar Wave.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is a world leader in mmWave semiconductors, including 5G mmWave and 60GHz products compliant with the IEEE802.11ad standard. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

About Shenzhen Jaguar Wave Technology Co., Ltd.

Jaguar Wave is dedicated to development and application of mmWave in all scenarios. Our mission is to make mmWave more user friendly and help people to enjoy the benefits of mmWave: "Faster, Smarter, Trustworthy". With more than dozens of patents and a multi-million dollar in-house laboratory operated by a Ph.D team, Jaguar Wave is able to provide comprehensive service to our clients, including 5G mmWave products and 60GHz mmWave products. We are committed to become the leader of 5G mmWave technology in China. Visit www.jaguarwave.com.

