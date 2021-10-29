RaySearch appoints new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Torbjörn Wingårdh has been appointed new CFO of the company, taking up his position November 15. Torbjörn has a solid financial background with extensive experience from global corporations and high-tech industries.

Torbjörn joins RaySearch from Mycronic AB (publ), where he most recently held the position of CFO and member of the Group Management for five successful years for the company. During his time, the finance department developed in line with increased demands as a result of the growth of the company.

Previous experiences include Business Area CFO at Saab AB (publ) as well as long experience from various positions within Investor AB (publ). Torbjörn has a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics.

As previously communicated RaySearch's current CFO, Peter Thysell, will leave the company for other assignments 2 December 2021.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am very happy to welcome Torbjörn to the position as CFO of RaySearch. With his strong track record, extensive experience, and driven personality I am convinced that he will greatly contribute to our organization, as well as become a valuable member of our management team."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

