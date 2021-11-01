Daily Women's History Podcast "Encyclopedia Womannica" Rebrands as "Womanica"

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Media Network, a women-founded, mission-driven podcast company, today unveiled the rebranding of its popular daily women's history podcast, Encyclopedia Womannica, including new cover art, visual elements, and a new name: Womanica.

Womanica's brand new cover art.

After two years, the show has shared the stories of nearly 600 women from across the globe and throughout history. It has amassed a dedicated fanbase on the podcast and on social media , has received two Webby nominations, and now the company is rebranding the show for a cleaner, more modern look. Womanica is the same painstakingly researched stories delivered each weekday morning, categorized by monthly themes as diverse and fascinating as the women it features.

Each month of Womanica is themed; this November, alongside the rebrand, the podcast focuses on Indigenous women who left their mark on history -- from Elizabeth Peratrovich to Sarah Winnemucca. Future themes include women visionaries, Black musicians, women who shaped and advanced women's health and wellness, and more.

Accompanying the rebrand is new cover art that visually articulates the show's commitment to sharing the stories of women from history too often left out of history books.

Listeners can get their daily dose of stories, human moments, and historical breakthroughs by following Womanica on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

Wonder Media Network is a pioneering audio-first media company that uses stories to inspire action, to promote equality and justice, and to introduce empathy into politics, business, and culture. Wonder Media Network (WMN) presents the stories we seldom hear and the perspectives we often miss. We dig into the narratives of people - particularly women - who are stepping up to enact change. WMN is a women's media company born out of a sense that gender parity in all segments of society is a value worth fighting for. We create original content, work with like-minded organizations and individuals to co-create content, and offer end-to-end production services to select clients for white-label projects. Interested in working with us? Don't hesitate to reach out.

