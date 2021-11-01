Moncler x HOKA® Takes Mountain-Ready Footwear To A Whole New Level

Two pioneering brands conceived in the French Alps come together to create an elevated version of the Mafate Speed 2 trail running shoe.

GOLETA, Calif. and MILAN, Italy, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury brand Moncler and performance footwear and apparel brand HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), have joined forces in their shared expertise of endurance mountain sports to create a limited release of the Mafate Speed 2.

Moncler x HOKA

Moncler and HOKA share a clear passion for designing and producing high-quality performance wear that allows people of all athletic abilities to conquer the highest mountains. Each brand utilizes the latest in technology and innovation to craft forward-thinking, high-quality pieces. This limited release was designed to master mountains and to meet the demands of modern city adventures with reflective features.

Founded by athletes who sought to improve downhill speed, HOKA is known for its performance footwear designed to empower all athletes to fly. Moncler is known for its innovative down jackets, which have become global luxury sport icons over the years. Coming together, Moncler and HOKA fuse their unique styles to design a high-performance mountain shoe.

An evolution of the first HOKA silhouette ever created, the Mafate Speed 2 is designed for peak performance. Thanks to innovative advancements such as a Vibram® Megagrip outsole and added cushioning complete with signature HOKA geometry, the Mafate Speed 2 is designed to excel on technical terrain. Rugged, aggressive, yet comfortable – Moncler futureproofs the updated shoe in silver with unmistakable tricolor detailing, and the iconic Moncler felt patch.

The Moncler x HOKA collaboration will be sold at Moncler House of Genius stores, pop-ups, a selection of Moncler boutiques worldwide, starting November 1, 2021. It will be available at HOKA.com worldwide starting December 1, 2021.

Moncler x HOKA is ultra-light, extra-rugged, inspired by the Alps and destined for the peaks.

About Moncler

Moncler was founded at Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Italy. Over the years the brand has combined style with constant technological research assisted by experts in activities linked to the world of the mountain. The Moncler outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. Moncler manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Moncler through directly operated physical and digital stores as well as selected multi-brand doors, department stores and e-tailers.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hoka.com or follow @hoka. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Moncler x HOKA Mafate Speed 2

