Ashland Place Announces New Financing Facility for Pulsar Aero Global

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, is pleased to announce the completion of a new financing facility involving three 2010-12 vintage 737-800s for Pulsar Aero Global ("Pulsar"). The aircraft are currently on operating lease to major European operators.

Pulsar specializes in the management of mid-life narrowbody aircraft, freighters and engines - interacting with customers globally through its locations in Dublin, London, Singapore and Sydney. The transaction continues the strategic growth of Pulsar's portfolio of assets under management.

Jennifer Villa Tennity, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head, said, "We are delighted to partner with Pulsar in this transaction as we continue to support the aviation industry's growth and recovery."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and K&L Gates London represented Pulsar on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC:

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Pulsar Aero Global:

Pulsar, originally established in 2018 to conduct the engine leasing and trading activities of KV Aviation, specializes in the management of mid-life narrowbody aircraft, freighters and engines. For more information, please visit: www.pulsar.aero.

Media Contacts:

Ashland Place

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

Pulsar

Martin Webb (London) / Chris Barrett (Singapore)

martin.webb@pulsar.aero / chris.barrett@pulsar.aero

