Sabre introduces Retail Intelligence, enabling airlines to grow revenue opportunities through personalized retailing

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced the release of the first two products in the company's Retail Intelligence suite: Sabre Air Price IQ™ and Sabre Ancillary IQ™ for the dynamic pricing of airfare and ancillaries, respectively.

Sabre Retail Intelligence is an innovative product suite that enables airlines to deliver personalized travel offers in both traditional and NDC channels. Powered by Sabre Travel AI™ – an innovative capability that integrates Sabre technology with Google Cloud's state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine-learning services – Retail Intelligence will allow airlines to dynamically provide offers to travelers based on preferences, marketplace insights and purchase probability, creating a more personalized and better traveler experience.

"We are facing a rapidly changing world and the travel ecosystem looks very different than it did just 18 months ago," said Wade Jones, chief product officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Traveler expectations for relevant and personalized offers are growing, and airlines are more focused than ever on becoming sophisticated retailers. Relying on traditional strategies based on historical data patterns isn't enough – airlines need intelligent solutions driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. This is what we are offering with Sabre's Retail Intelligence suite of products."

Sabre Air Price IQ increases airlines' pricing agility and precision by allowing airlines to adapt quickly to changing marketplace conditions. Considering traveler segment and trip intent from the shopping request, the product supports an airline's efforts to maximize revenue opportunities while providing a seamless experience to travelers.

Sabre Ancillary IQ uses machine learning to present ancillary offers based on multiple factors, including real-time shopping data and purchase probability to increase incremental revenue opportunities and traveler satisfaction. As a result, airlines can deliver increased value and more choices to their travelers.

Both products can help airlines increase revenue opportunity by adapting quickly to changing marketplace conditions while enhancing customer satisfaction by offering travelers personalized offers that are just right for them.

"As travel retailing becomes more complex to meet increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations, the rules-based technology in use across the industry today will no longer deliver satisfactory results," said Sundar Narasimhan, president, Sabre Labs and Product Strategy. "To truly modernize travel retailing, the industry requires intelligent systems that allow for continuous learning and scaling at speed. At Sabre, we are focused on equipping our customers with those AI-based solutions that will modernize the way we shop, book and experience travel, delivering incremental value for our customers and the travelers they serve."

Sabre's strategic partnership with Google established the Sabre + Google Innovation Framework, pairing Sabre's travel industry experience with Google Cloud's advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, creating Sabre Travel AI. Utilizing this industry-first capability, Sabre will enable its current products with advanced machine-learning and artificial intelligence to power the retailing experience of the future in travel. The two companies are working to co-develop innovative new technology to bring customers modern, data-driven, omni-channel solutions that enable highly personalized traveler experiences.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

