Applegate Farms, LLC Introduces the DO GOOD DOG™ Hot Dog, the First Nationally Available Hot Dog Sourced from Verified Regenerative U.S. Grasslands The DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog furthers the company's mission to produce meat in ways that are good for people, animals and the planet

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate Farms, LLC , the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced the launch of the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog, the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands. Beef for the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog comes from SunFed Ranch ® in Northern California and boasts the Savory Institute's Land to Market Seal , the world's first regenerative sourcing verification.

The Applegate ® Do Good Dog™ hot dog is the first, nationally available hot dog made with beef sourced from verified regenerative U.S. grasslands.

The DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog is Applegate's latest evolution of the humble hot dog and is an essential part of driving forward the company's mission: Changing The Meat We Eat®. Applegate reimagined the hot dog more than 15 years ago with APPLEGATE ORGANICS ® THE GREAT ORGANIC HOT DOG™ hot dog, made with just four simple ingredients, 100% grass-fed beef, water, salt and spices. With the introduction of the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog, the company has bold ambitions to take regenerative agriculture from niche to norm.

Until now, regeneratively sourced beef has mostly been available at farmers markets or high-end restaurants. Applegate's size and experience scaling specialized supply chains in the meat category aims to make regenerative agriculture familiar and accessible in the mass market. According to the Savory Institute, the cattle that supply the beef for the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog are part of a system that is contributing to the regeneration of up to 260,000 acres of U.S. grasslands, making it one of the largest verified systems for regeneratively-sourced beef.

"It's fashionable to argue that the only way to fight climate change is to eliminate meat. In fact, the opposite is true," said John Ghingo, President of Applegate. "Animals have a vital role to play in restoring soil health, sequestering carbon and safeguarding the land against drought, wildfires, erosion and other devastating results of climate change. Our mission is to scale regenerative practices beyond small farms and niche markets. It's the only way to make a big enough impact."

With two out of three U.S. adults saying they eat meat frequently1 and cattle consistently spotlighted for their negative impact on the environment, there's a need to shift the way meat is produced to both meet demand and improve the planet. Applegate is starting with beef, where the evidence of positive animal impact is most clear, but the company is also at work to develop evidence-based regenerative practices for non-grazing animals and plans to grow its regeneratively-sourced product line to pork and poultry.

Applegate's commitment to support and market regeneratively sourced beef has helped SunFed Ranch double its grass fed cattle production, according to Matt Byrne, co-founder of SunFed Ranch, diverting cattle out of the commodity feedlot system and accelerating environmental benefits to its ranchlands. SunFed Ranch, which manages more than 1.5 million acres of U.S. grasslands both directly and through its ranching partners, is committed, across all on-ranch operations, to being 100% carbon neutral, from production to product, by 2024 and fully carbon negative by the end of 2027.

"We are thrilled to join Applegate in taking a leadership position to make regenerative, 100% grass fed beef that is better for the planet and healthier for families more widely available," said Byrne. "Applegate's commitment accelerates our shared mission to move the beef industry away from the commodity, corn-based feedlot system as we continue to scale one of the largest pastured cattle ranching environments in the country. We're proud to partner with Applegate on this innovative product and facilitate the regeneration of the land we are fortunate enough to have in our care."

Applegate's contribution to regenerating U.S. grasslands and healthy soil is being measured by the Savory Institute, a pioneer in regenerative agriculture. Baseline measurements of soil health, biodiversity, water retention and other ecosystem services were taken in Spring 2021 and will be revisited annually to assess progress. This is a hallmark of the Land to Market seal, which does not set standards, but measures outcomes, ensuring that a ranch is making continuous improvements to the land.

"While Land to Market verifies outcomes rather than practices, we find that those that implement Holistic Management and planned grazing double their likelihood of improving land health. We are big believers in the old adage that what gets measured gets managed and that measurement is actually a function of optimization," said Chris Kerston, chief commercial officer of the Land to Market Program at the Savory Institute. "By working closely with SunFed Ranch and Applegate, we can quantify environmental improvement and the ranchers can optimize their management to maximize those results ongoingly. This approach has the adaptability and scalability to drive the entire global meat industry forward."

The new DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog is available now at select major retailers and on Amazon with an SRP of $6.99. It is gluten free, a good source of protein2 and contains no added sugar. For more information, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

About Applegate Farms

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

About SunFed Ranch®

Led by 6th generation ranchers, Northern California-based SunFed Ranch® is a pioneer in raising and producing 100% grass fed beef that prioritizes regenerative agriculture, humane treatment of the cattle, and no antibiotics or added hormones. Offering a full range of beef selections that are better tasting, better for the consumer, and better for the planet. SunFed Ranch is the top-selling grass fed beef brand on the west coast and is expanding its availability nationally through select retailers and high-profile regional chains, as well as partnerships with forward-thinking CPG brands. See why and how SunFed Ranch is leading the grass fed revolution at www.SunFedRanch.com

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world's first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program's Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. Born within the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com .

1DeKoster, J. M. C. and S. (2021, August 20). Nearly one in four in U.S. have cut back on eating meat. Gallup.com. Retrieved September 29, 2021, from https://news.gallup.com/poll/282779/nearly-one-four-cut-back-eating-meat.aspx.

2See nutrition information for fat and sodium content.

Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. We source our meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate. That means no antibiotics and growth promotants. We believe this results in products that taste great and offer peace of mind, all part of our mission -

