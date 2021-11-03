Sarah Baker Promoted to Deputy General Counsel at Hilco Global

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Kaup, EVP – General Counsel – Hilco Global is pleased to announce that Sarah Baker has been promoted to Deputy General Counsel at Hilco Global effective immediately. In this new role, Ms. Baker will continue to report directly to Eric Kaup, Executive Vice President – General Counsel, adding new responsibilities and direct reports that will enable continued growth across the entire organization.

Ms. Baker has been with Hilco since 2018, having most recently served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. In her new capacity, Ms. Baker's responsibilities will include companywide legal support for compliance, insurance, and human resources, in addition to her current duties supporting Hilco Merchant Resources, Hilco Real Estate, and Hilco Commercial Industrial transactions and legal needs. Further, Ms. Baker will be responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of several new legal team members that Hilco Global will be adding in the coming months including a new Compliance Paralegal and an Associate General Counsel.

"Ms. Baker's dogged determination, willingness to do what it takes to close every deal, and technical expertise coupled with her optimism, affability, and leadership have all led to this much deserved promotion," said Mr. Kaup.

Ms. Baker is a highly accomplished lawyer with over 15 years of experience. She earned her B.A. from the University of Illinois – Chicago, and her Juris Doctorate from the College of William & Mary. Additionally, she completed a two-year federal court clerkship for the Honorable Bruce I. Fox of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Ms. Baker is an accomplished author of numerous articles and presentations and has been a recipient of several awards and honors including being named by the National LGBT Bar Association as one of its 2015 40 Under 40.

It is this type of focus on getting the job done and consistently delivering with excellence that has made Ms. Baker such an invaluable member of the Hilco Global legal team. Ms. Baker will begin her new role and responsibilities for Hilco Global effective immediately.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

