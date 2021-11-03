TPM Announces Opening of Expanded 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Lab in Charlotte, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider focused on Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing, today announced the grand opening of their renovated and expanded 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Lab in Charlotte, NC. TPM, Inc.'s 3D Printing Division represents three global leaders in 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing, including HP Multi Jet Fusion, Markforged, and 3D Systems. These brands offer the most robust portfolio of technology for the manufacturing industry, ranging from low-end prototyping to industrial manufacturing solutions.

TPM is a Southeast-based technology organization whose portfolio of industry-leading software, hardware, and services helps Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers Improve Designs, Deliver More Work and Win More Business.

TPM's new 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Lab will serve as a centralized location for the Southeast to experience how 3D printing can change their business and discuss other pertinent technology from Autodesk SOLIDWORKS, Bluebeam, and more. TPM also offers outsourced 3D printing solutions for customers who don't own the technology in-house.

"We are beyond thrilled to launch this new lab in our Charlotte, NC location. As our company looks to serve the Southeast region in a broader capacity, it was critical that we brought all our 3D technology into one place so that our customers and prospects could truly evaluate what is best for their businesses," Says Chris Fay, President of TPM, Inc.

TPM will be celebrating this Grand Opening with an event on November 10th, from 3pm-7pm, at their location on 900 Pressley Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28217.

About TPM, Inc.: TPM, Inc.'s headquarters is in Greenville, SC, with offices across the Southeast. TPM focuses on Improving Designs, Delivering More Work, and Winning More Business for Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing customers across the region. TPM serves more than 3,500 customers each year with technology solutions, assessments, consulting, implementation, training, and support. For more information about how TPM's talented team leads the way in an ever-changing market, visit their website at www.tpm.com.

