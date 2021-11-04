99 Cents Only Stores Appoints Perry Pericleous Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") today announced the appointment of Periclis "Perry" Pericleous as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021. Mr. Pericleous, an accomplished retail executive, will help pursue sustainable long-term growth by guiding activities that support the Company's customers, associates, stores and distribution centers. Mr. Pericleous will be responsible for the Company's key finance functions, including accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury and investor relations.

99 Cents Only Store Logo

"99 Cents Only Stores is a growth company with a seasoned and dynamic executive leadership team," said Barry Feld, Chief Executive Officer of the company. "Perry's deep expertise and success as a public company CFO, his financial acumen and his outstanding leadership qualities will be invaluable additions to our team."

Mr. Pericleous, age 49, brings more than 20 years of financial management and operations experience in multiple areas of finance, accounting and investor relations. He spent the past 22 years at Express Inc., in various roles of increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Express, where he led numerous aspects of the business, including the creation and implementation of key financial and strategic initiatives.

"I am excited to be appointed as CFO and to support the Company's growth strategies, including supplier engagement and product development," Mr. Pericleous said. "I look forward to working with the Company as we continue to serve our communities with an extreme value, differentiated offering in the marketplace."

About 99 Cents Only Stores: Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 382 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brands and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit www.99only.com.

Forward Looking Statements : The Company has included statements in this press release that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused on future or anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs including, among other things, (a) trends affecting the financial condition or results of operations of the Company and (b) the business and growth strategies of the Company that are not historical in nature. Such statements are intended to be identified by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "project," "plan" and/or similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating performance, financial performance and/or future events. Any forward-looking statements are and will be based upon the Company's then-current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

