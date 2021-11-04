Crocs and thredUP Launch Clean Out Program, Giving Preloved Items a Second Life

OAKLAND, Calif. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced a new Clean Out program enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ (RaaSⓇ) platform. Designed to give preloved items a second life, the program is part of Crocs' commitment to become a net zero company by 2030. Crocs joins some of the world's leading brands and retailers who deliver customized, scalable resale experiences to their customers through thredUP's RaaS, including adidas, GAP, and Madewell.

"Crocs shoes are incredibly durable and perfectly built for a second life, so encouraging customers to consider reuse is extremely important to us," said Michelle Poole, Brand President at Crocs. "Crocs and thredUP are both committed to keeping products in use and out of landfills, and we're thrilled to partner with thredUP to reduce our environmental footprint and bring us one step closer to achieving our net zero goal by taking action to create a more comfortable world."

"Crocs has put tremendous emphasis around reducing environmental impact and waste, and thredUP is humbled to be part of their sustainability journey," said Pooja Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RaaSⓇ at thredUP. "By enabling Crocs customers to give preloved items a second life through thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, we're promoting reuse and inching closer to a more circular future for fashion."

Starting Nov. 4, 2021, Crocs customers in the United States can generate a prepaid shipping label from www.thredup.com/crocs , fill any shippable box with apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brand, and ship it to thredUP for free. While it's encouraged, it is not required that customers donate Crocs™ shoes to participate in the Clean Out program. Once the items are received, they must pass a rigorous quality inspection before they are listed on thredup.com, after which sellers receive a Crocs shopping credit. For a limited time, Crocs will provide an additional bonus to encourage customers to participate. The shopping credit can be used to purchase any items in-store or online at www.crocs.com . Crocs' resale experience is powered by thredUP's RaaSⓇ technology, software, and logistics. Read more about thredUP's RaaSⓇ here .

The partnership furthers Crocs' sustainability journey, which aims to address the entire value chain and includes investments in sustainable ingredients, packaging, resource use and product afterlife solutions. Crocs already donates a significant number of unsellable Crocs™ shoes to those in need each year, and both brands aim to keep items in use and out of landfills. This program is the first-of-a-kind from Crocs and directly supports the brand's strategic focus on product afterlife solutions, a key pillar of its roadmap to achieve net zero by 2030. To learn more about Crocs' sustainability journey, please visit www.crocs.com/crocs-purpose .

