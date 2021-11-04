Michael Baker International Names Ali Seyedmadani, Ph.D., P.E., Rancho Cordova Office Executive

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Ali Seyedmadani, Ph.D., P.E., has joined the firm as Office Executive for Rancho Cordova, California. Mr. Seyedmadani will focus on implementing strategies to accelerate business growth across the West Region, including adding new markets, developing clients and expanding the capabilities of the office.

Michael Baker International

"Ali is a proven leader with a history of managing complex transportation projects, project pursuits and delivery for more than 30 years," said Malcolm Dougherty, West Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "His experience in project management, design, quality control and constructability review of major projects will be invaluable as he steers the Rancho Cordova office and helps execute quality projects for our clients in the West Region."

Mr. Seyedmadani joins Michael Baker after 34 years at WSP (formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff), including overseeing staff, project pursuits and delivery in six states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii, as well as in Guam. He has also been involved in major Design-Build and alternative delivery projects and has managed all phases of project delivery including planning, environmental, final design and design services during construction. His work has also included close coordination with state, city and local agencies, as well as Federal Highway Administration staff. In his most recent role as Project Manager and Senior Technical Director at WSP, Mr. Seyedmadani actively pursued and managed transportation projects in Northern California and was instrumental in marketing, developing pursuit strategies, and assisting in proposal development, as well as working closely with senior management teams to achieve companywide goals, work sharing, training and staff mentorship.

Mr. Seyedmadani holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering, with a major in Structures and minor in Geotechnical Engineering, from Arizona State University.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

