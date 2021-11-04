My/Mochi Ice Cream Named a NielsenIQ's BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021 Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Station! My/Mochi was named as a winner of NielsenIQ's BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021 award. The highly anticipated annual award honored 31 new products in the U.S. and Canada that break through the clutter of the marketplace, advance the state of innovation knowledge, address key consumer needs, and deliver a stand-out experience. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the award, which throughout its history, has been given to leaders that redefined their categories.

Since My/Mochi entered the scene and began melting mouths and minds in 2017, it has dominated the freezer aisle with its magical mix of pillowy sweet rice dough and creamy, dreamy ice cream and comes in an assortment of mouthboggling flavors that appeal to the masses. In addition to their line of dairy-based frozen snacks, My/Mochi was the first mochi ice cream brand to create vegan and non-dairy options so that everyone could enjoy the desquishious frozen treat. The company currently owns ~80% of the mochi ice cream category in the grocery channel and 98% in convenience stores, according to SPINS.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organization," said Craig Berger, CEO at My/Mochi Ice Cream. "Our inclusion on this list is a testament to our continued originality and ability to deliver fresh ideas to the freezer aisle. From the moment we created the "modern frozen snack" we knew we were on to something special. As we keep revolutionizing the snack industry, one focus remains at the forefront - food is joy, and we want everyone to experience it."

My/Mochi is widely credited with creating mochi ice cream in LA in the 1990s and continues to be a leader in the frozen novelty space. While creating a mindboggling textural experience and magnificent flavor trip are the company's main priorities, My/Mochi also continues to adapt to the times and changing landscape to deliver the sweet treat to more people. In this way, My/Mochi has also experimented and developed ways for people to enjoy the treat in a safer and more sustainable way. Before COVID-19 hit, people could grab mochi ice cream balls directly from the freezer with tongs, but once the pandemic began, My/Mochi launched single-serve packaging that allowed customers to safely choose their sweet treat without fear. The updated wrapping also helps reduce food waste and spoilage that can occur with loose, unpackaged mochi ice cream.

"Innovation is a core part of who we are at My/Mochi," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at My/Mochi Ice Cream. "From day one, the company disrupted both the snacking and dessert industries when it launched its mochi ice cream, and in doing so, introduced the masses to a once niche confection. Since that moment, My/Mochi has continued to differentiate itself in the field whether that means developing new flavors, utilizing different ingredients, or transforming the way people safely enjoy the ice cream you can chew. It's exciting to know that all this hard work has led to the distinguished honor of being named one of the Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021."

My/Mochi Ice Cream creates a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience with each bite-sized mochi ball containing about 100 calories while being gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients and available in a variety of flavors. Mochi lovers looking to limit their dairy consumption can also taste My/Mochi's newest treat, My/Mochi Frozen Oat Milk Dessert .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Twitter and now OnlyFans .

