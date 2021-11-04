PLLAY Labs, Inc. continues rapid ascent, as company surpasses Q3 2021 target milestone of 100,000 users.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLLAY Labs, the AI driven video game wagering platform announces today another milestone surpassed as it exceeds past 100,000 registered users. The Company has experience notable growth since its inception, with more than 500% year increase in registered users. Amid such growth, PLLAY has continued emphasis on developing PLLAY AI to enhance customer experience such as, which has translated to an increased artificial intelligence match validation rate of 99%. Having successfully established a leading presence within the U.S. video game wagering market, PLLAY is set to continue adding to its user base with international expansion, product enhancements and elevated brand partnerships.

Shawn Gunn, co-founder and CEO of PLLAY comments on the achievement, "Reaching over 100,000 customers is a significant milestone as a young company and would not have been possible without the brilliant work of our dedicated team and passionate users. We're proud to be supporting gamers by giving them a safe, fair, and equal playing field to monetize their gameplay in ways they never knew they could. That said, this is only the beginning for us here at PLLAY. We have plenty of exciting initiatives and product features in the works which we're excited to share with our players, and we look forward to welcoming our next set of users to the PLLAY community."

ABOUT PLLAY:

PLLAY is the world's most powerful A.I. video game wagering and data platform. With PLLAY's mobile application and a gaming console, players have instant access to real money competitions. It allows users to wager on head-to-head video game matches and keep 100% of the winnings. Powered by AI and computer-vision technology, PLLAY monitors matches, offers real-time analysis, identifies winners, and dispenses prize money within seconds of winning.

Founded by veteran entrepreneurs Shawn Gunn and Christine Krzyzanowski, PLLAY gives over 800 million "casual gamers" the chance to put their passion for gaming to the test – and cash in.

To learn more, visit www.PLLAY.me and follow us on Instagram: @pllay.me , Twitter , and Facebook .

