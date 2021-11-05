Hahn & Hahn Named to 2022 "Best Law Firm" List by U.S. News

PASADENA, CALIF., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based law firm Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The firm's Trust & Estates Law practice is ranked as Tier 1, the highest ranking available, regionally. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Managing Partner Christianne Kerns. "This acknowledgment by our peers is a testament to the dedication our attorneys have to the firm's clients."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

