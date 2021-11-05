Holland America Line Launches a 'Kids Cruise Free' Offer Just in Time for Family Holiday Cruise Travel as Vaccines Expand

Third and fourth kids in the same stateroom sail for free through spring 2022; With limited-time offer, family of four can cruise for as little as $898*

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking for a family getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line's latest offer that allows kids aged 5 to 17 sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom to cruise for free.

Good for select holiday sailings and cruises through spring 2022, families can make the upcoming months merry and bright by setting sail over winter break to the warm waters of the Caribbean or Mexico. After the holidays, the ships continue to explore both regions, along with the California coast. Come spring, families also can cruise through May to Europe, Canada/New England or Alaska with the same offer.

"Now that kids ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone's mind," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can't wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again."

'Kids Cruise Free' on Select Departures through May 31, 2022

The offer is good on select sailings through May 31, 2022. Bookings must be made by Nov. 18, 2021.

Ships in the Caribbean include Pinnacle Class Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam, along with Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam. Koningsdam and Zuiderdam are on the West Coast exploring Mexico, Hawaii and the California coast, as well as Panama Canal transits. In late spring, Eurodam, Koningsdam and Zuiderdam will be in Alaska; Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam head to Europe; and Zaandam will be cruising in Canada/New England.

Amazing Alaska for All Ages

One of the most sought-after family vacations is a cruise to Alaska, and no one explores The Last Frontier like Holland America Line. Every port has an adventure that's sure to excite all ages, like dog sledding on a glacier, panning for gold, a lumberjack show, whale watching, heading out on a leisure tour aboard a Bering Sea crabbing boat and more. On board, younger guests can earn their Junior Ranger Badge from the Glacier Bay National Park Ranger.

Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2020 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick; as well as Best Itineraries in the 2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts.

Club HAL Entertains the Kids

On board, kids, tweens and teens ages 5 to 17 can enjoy Club HAL, Holland America Line's supervised youth activities program. Younger cruisers can meet other kids their age for arts and crafts, sports, video game competitions, scavenger hunts, challenging team games, themed parties and more.

Cruise and Stay Healthy

Holland America Line is currently committed to operating vaccinated cruises, as defined by the CDC through Feb. 28, 2022, and children 5 years and older will be eligible to sail. These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Additionally, fully vaccinated guests must produce a negative viral COVID-19 test (medically supervised PCR or antigen test) taken within TWO days of embarkation on all Holland America Line sailings. Booked guests should keep up to date with the latest requirements for all ages at hollandamerica.com.

Holland America Line's Worry-Free Promise program gives cruisers full flexibility to change plans, cruise protection before and during the journey, and peace of mind with enhanced health and safety protocols on board and on shore. The Flexible Cancellation Plan enables guests to cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit. The Cancellation Protection Plan allows cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of departure.

Cruise Fares Start at $898 for a Family of Four

With the "Kids Cruise Free" offer, starting fares for a Holland America Line cruise are $449 per person, double occupancy, so a family of four could take a vacation for just $898. Over the holidays, cruise fares begin at $549 per person, double occupancy, making a cruise getaway a great option over school break. *Taxes, fees and port expenses are extra. Restrictions apply.

"Have it All" fares are available for an additional upgrade fee as provided at the time of booking. "Have it All" premium package fares include four high-value amenities: two shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, two nights specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

