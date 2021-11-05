Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2021 New Wave Group AB

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

PERIOD 1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,663.5 million , which was 13% (14% in local currencies) higher than last year ( SEK 1,470.1 million ).

Operating result amounted to SEK 261.1 (176.3) million.

Result for the period amounted to SEK 196.0 (118.9) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.97 (1.81).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 241.8 (283.2) million.

PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,411.9 million , which was 4% (9% in local currencies) higher than last year ( SEK 4,225.6 million ).

Operating result amounted to SEK 602.6 (262.3) million.

Result for the period amounted to SEK 451.5 (154.8) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.85 (2.38).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 794.2 (649.1) million.

Equity ratio amounted to 60,0 (49.0) %.

Net debt to equity ratio amounted to 25.1 (62.1) %.

CEO COMMENTS

JULY - SEPTEMBER

Another record performance.

I feel great joy and pride for our results in the third quarter. Although the pandemic is not over yet, and definitely was not over during this quarter, society is opening up more and more. Just as we predicted in previous reports, demand is increasing and we are heading for a strong autumn. Sales increased by 13% to SEK 1,663.5 million and almost reached the 2019 level. As the market has not fully recovered, this in all probability means that we are taking real market share. In terms of earnings, it was a new ALL TIME HIGH for a third quarter and operating profit increased by 48% from SEK 176.3 million to SEK 261.1 million and the operating margin was a full 15.7%. Earnings after net financial items increased by 55% to SEK 250.1 million and the results for the period increased by 65% to SEK 196.0 million. It is also noteworthy that both sales channels had growth, profile increased by 7% and retail by as much as 22%. All segments improved their operating profit and we continued to have a strong cash flow.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales increased by 4% to SEK 4,411.9 million, operating profit increased by 130% to SEK 602.6 million and the operating margin was thus 13.7%. Result after net financial items increased by 169% to SEK 569.5 million and result for the period increased by as much as 192% to SEK 451.5 million. Also notable is the strong cash flow of SEK 794.2 million, although I actually prefer it to have been lower in favor of a larger inventory given the current longer lead times within production and transportation.

ROLLING 12 MONTHS

Net Sales for the rolling full year amount to SEK 6,285.1 million with an operating profit of SEK 886.2 million, which gives an operating margin of 14.1%. Results after finance amounts to SEK 838.7 million and result for the period to SEK 659.7 million. It is gratifying with the special focus on improved margins that we initiated and communicated to the markets just over a year ago has yielded such rapid results. For the full year 2019, the operating margin was 7.7% and in the rolling 12 months it now amounts to 14.1%. It is also notable that EBITDA for rolling 12 months for the first time exceeded SEK 1.1 billion and cash flow on rolling 12 months amounted to SEK 1,351.1 million.

BALANCE SHEET

From a historical perspective, our balance sheet is very strong. With equity of SEK 4,552.3 million, an equity to assets ratio of 60% and a record low level of indebtedness, it provides a very strong foundation and it gives us great opportunities for both acquisitions and organic growth when the right opportunities come.

CRAFT - FANTASTIC DEVELOPMENT!

Even though virtually all of our companies and brands are developing well, I still want to highlight Craft, which is developing exceptionally well. The pre-orders from retail customers for the spring of 2022 increased by an average of 65% compared to 2021. 2021 was a good year, so compared to 2020, the increase is as much as 110%. Although Craft is gratifyingly growing in all markets and in all product segments, I am delighted to see the growth in Teamwear & Club and shoes.

We have proven with the breakthrough in Teamwear & Club and the development of shoes that Craft can succeed quickly in new segments and today we are growing significantly in all sports, especially in football with Teamwear & Club. We have fantastic growth with shoes. Our spring collection has now been introduced to the retail chain Fleet Feet in the USA. That we are breaking into the American market is extremely gratifying! Craft has many years of profitable growth ahead of it!

FUTURE

I believe more than ever in the future based on our progress to date!

Of course there are some clouds of unrest, COVID-19 is still one for me, freight capacity from Asia and longer lead times another - but the clouds of unrest are still far fewer and smaller than 1.5 years ago. If your biggest concern is to get everything you can sell, it is still a much nicer situation than being worried about whether you can or will sell. Of course, as I always write, there may be some results that become weaker, but over time we are in every way stronger than ever and the future is ours!

Thank you to all loyal customers and consumers, thank you to all the shareholders and thank you to all the staff who do their utmost to build New Wave every day, hour and minute!

Torsten Jansson, CEO

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 31-712 89 01

E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46 31-712 89 12

E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 7.00 a.m. CET on November 5, 2021.

