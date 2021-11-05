SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MNTV, FTSI, MDP, and ESBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each Momentive share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.14 based upon Zendesk's November 4, 2021 closing price of $102.87. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTSI's shareholders will receive $26.52 per share in cash for each share of FTSI common stock that they hold. If you own FTSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ftsi

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by IAC/InterActiveCorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MDP shareholders will receive $42.18 per share in cash for each share of MDP common stock that they hold. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ESBK shareholders will receive $23.10 per share in cash for each share of ESBK common stock that they hold. If you own ESBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/esbk

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP