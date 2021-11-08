Caesars Sportsbook Selected to Enter the Empire State

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars" or "the Company") could soon bring its best-in-class online and mobile sports betting platform, Caesars Sportsbook, to New York. Today, the New York State Gaming Commission recommended Caesars for a Mobile Sports Wagering License, giving the Caesars Empire a path to bring mobile sports betting and Caesars Rewards to the Empire State.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)

"We've been looking forward to the opportunity to bring mobile sports betting to New York. With more than 19 million people, New York will be the biggest mobile sports betting market in the country, and we feel we are uniquely positioned to bring an incredible product to that market," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We're pleased to have been recommended for a license by the New York State Gaming Commission, and we thank Governor Kathy Hochul, the State Legislature, and the NYSGC for their continued leadership in making mobile sports wagering available to the Empire State."

Caesars Entertainment has already established itself as a premier gaming operator in the tri-state area through its retail casino and sportsbook footprint, including the Company's state-of-the-art retail sportsbooks at the Oneida Nation's three casino properties.

When mobile sports betting becomes available in the Empire State, fans will be able to download the easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app to make a bet anywhere in the state. Through mobile betting, fans can earn credits and tier status to unlock incredible experiences through Caesars' industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards.

Additionally, through its unparalleled partnerships with the National Football League, ESPN, CBS Sports, and more, Caesars Sportsbook looks forward to delivering an elevated experience for sports fans in New York.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 20 states and jurisdictions—14 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. The mobile app offers expansive wagering options, including live in-game betting, as well as safe and easy ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Caesars Sportsbook is the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more than 20 individual teams across the country while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

