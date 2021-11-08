Electrify Expo Bringing Electric Fun to Circuit of the Americas Nov 13 & 14

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, opens to the public November 13-14 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX. COTA is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX.

With more than half a million square feet of display space filled with the world's top electric vehicle and e-mobility brands, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Hyundai, Polestar, Kia, Volvo, Volkswagen, MINI, SUPER73, Rad Power Bikes, Segway and many more – visitors will be able to test drive the best electric products on fun demo courses all weekend long.

"If you've been looking for a chance to hop in an electric vehicle for the first time, or hop on an e-bike, e-scooter, or e-skateboard, Electrify Expo is the place to be," says BJ Birtwell, Founder and Executive Producer of Electrify Expo. "This event comes to Austin just once a year and is the best opportunity to demo all kinds of electric vehicles."

The epic scale of Circuit of the Americas is unparalleled in the region, and the venue is host to exciting motorsports events at the highest levels, providing the perfect location for what has become a powerhouse region for e-mobility and technology. "Austin is already a hub for the growing EV market, with massive industrial efforts that are focused on bringing electrification to the masses. The people of Austin have a high curiosity for EVs which might make this event our largest all year. Bringing Electrify Expo to COTA is an opportunity for the region to experience the best in e-mobility all in one weekend." Birtwell continued.

Show hours for Electrify Expo are 10am-5pm on both Nov 13th & 14th. Tickets start at $20, kids 5 and under are free. VIP Tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased onsite at the box office, or avoid the lines by purchasing online at www.electrifyexpo.com/attend.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle festival. It is an outdoor weekend event showcasing the best of electric mobility including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-surfboards, electric boats and more. Attendees will experience test drives, new product unveilings, and future technologies from the world's leading brands.

VIDEO DOWNLOAD - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VFLpkw7kB5958CXCdS4dXJmLBihL-OVZ/view

Media Contact

Shaye McClory

KCOMM

shaye@kcomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Electrify Expo