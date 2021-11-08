Leading national automotive and industrial coatings distributor, NCS, and world-leading coatings manufacturer, Hempel are teaming up with an exclusive distribution agreement for Jones-Blair products in the United States.

Hempel announces nationwide distribution agreement with National Coatings & Supplies "NCS" for the Jones-Blair range of industrial coatings Leading national automotive and industrial coatings distributor, NCS, and world-leading coatings manufacturer, Hempel are teaming up with an exclusive distribution agreement for Jones-Blair products in the United States.

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This new and exciting partnership provides customers access to the Jones-Blair product range through NCS's nationwide industrial distribution network, creating shipping and service advantages, including speed and flexibility. NCS brings seasoned industry experts offering technical, logistical, and color support while offering in-house tools, equipment, and sundries.

Jones-Blair Logo, refreshed in 2021 to modernize the typography and logomark to better reflect the coating technology it represents while staying close to its historical brand identity.

A nationwide distributor of automotive and industrial coatings, NCS is recognized and respected for its expertise in these coatings segments. With over 200 account managers throughout 180 locations, NCS services more than 15,000 customer locations.

Hempel North America Sales Director, Jeff Wilder, states:

"NCS is well known for its first-class service, and we are excited to partner with them to provide Hempel, and NCS customers, access to the Jones-Blair product range. With over 90 years of history, Jones-Blair is a brand we are excited to relaunch and offer through this exclusive agreement with NCS."

VP of Industrial, Dan Boboltz at NCS, says:

"Jones-Blair is a sought-after brand within the Oil & Gas and Industrial segments. We are pleased to have formed this exclusive distribution agreement with Hempel, which strengthens our product offering. NCS focuses solely on delivering coatings, on-time, wherever customers may need them. As a result, customers will have easier access and speed to reach the Jones-Blair product range. A winning situation for Hempel, NCS, and our customers alike."

With over 90 years of proven coating technology, Jones-Blair is broadly recognized and specified across Oil & Gas and Industrial markets and is well-known for high performance, high gloss finish, corrosion-resistant coatings.

Hempel acquired US-based Jones-Blair Company in 2015.

About Hempel

As a world-leading supplier of trusted coating solutions, Hempel is a global company with strong values, working with customers in the decorative, marine, infrastructure and energy industries. Hempel factories, R&D centers and stock points are established in every region.

Across the globe, Hempel's paints and coatings can be found in almost every country of the world. They protect and beautify buildings, infrastructure and other assets and play an essential role in our customers' businesses. They help minimize maintenance costs, improve aesthetics and increase energy efficiency.

At Hempel, our purpose is to shape a brighter future with sustainable coating solutions. We firmly believe that we will succeed as a business only if we place sustainability at our heart. Not only is it the right thing to do, it will strengthen our competitive position, make ourselves more resilient and reduce our risk.

Hempel was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1915. It is proudly owned by the Hempel Foundation, which ensures a solid economic base for the Hempel Group and supports cultural, social, humanitarian and scientific purposes around the world. www.hempel.us

Jones-Blair and NCS Team in Dallas, Texas

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hempel