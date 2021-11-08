Vix Technology Launches New Range of Fare Collection Validators

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vix Technology, a global fare payments solutions provider, today announced the launch of a new range of contactless validation and inspection devices for card-based, account-based, and EMV fare collection. With rapid installation and cloud-based configurability and monitoring, each of the four Assure models offer both functional and deployment method flexibility, providing industry leading lifetime value, enclosed within a highly durable, modern design.

The Assure validators enable transit authorities to quickly confirm passengers' right to travel wherever is most convenient for them, by supporting a wide range of validation tokens such as smart cards, contactless EMV bank cards, NFC-equipped mobile devices, and QR codes.

Designed to withstand the tough working environments encountered on public transportation networks, the Assure validators offer an intuitive user experience. Customizable with the transit agency's or operator's branding, they are easy for passengers to identify. With visual feedback from the LED color ring, audible feedback, and touch cues for the visually impaired, passengers can be confident their card, device, or ticket has been validated accurately and securely.

With a modular approach to design, Assure validators are easy to maintain and upgrade, using common hardware and software components throughout the range that are simple to swap in and out, alongside an IoT model for device monitoring and management. Additionally, toolless mounting and automatic, cloud-based configuration reduces the installation time to less than two minutes, with no engineer required.

"Assure has been designed to be highly durable, delivering market-leading lifetime value through operational benefits in a beautiful design, delivering a passenger experience that operators and agencies can be proud of," Simon Mollison, global head of devices, said.

Featuring PCI-PTS and EMV compliance built in, Assure validators are designed to remove the security burden and risks for transport operators and meet the most stringent digital payment and physical security standards.

The Vix Assure validator range consists of four models:

Assure Compact

A simple, compact validator, providing support for contactless EMV cards and mobile devices, as well as the option for card-based and account-based fare collection. With mounting options available for both panels and poles, Assure Compact can be easily deployed on-vehicle or on gate-line.

Assure Adept

Built around the same validator design as Assure Compact, the introduction of a touchscreen provides an additional dimension to passenger engagement. With upgradable options for QR code validation and wireless connectivity, as well as the capability for both pole and panel mounting, Assure Adept offers a flexible solution for on-vehicle and on gate-line validation.

Assure Rugged

In addition to supporting all the features, options, and upgrades of Assure Adept, Assure Rugged provides an all-weather protection hood, has an IK10 and IP65 rated enclosure, and is capable of withstanding all the public transportation environment can throw at it.

Assure Flex

A mobile revenue inspection and validation device, provided in a portable, all-in-one form factor, Assure Flex offers support for contactless EMV and transit tokens, as well as offering a version that includes an integrated receipt printer.

Launched today at the American Public Transportation Association's tri-annual TRANSform Conference and EXPO in Orlando, Florida, the Assure product range is available to order now.

About Vix

Vix has been designing, delivering, operating, and maintaining some of the world's leading transit ticketing systems for over 30 years. With a customer-first culture and a legacy of innovation, Vix makes public transport more accessible for riders and more cost-effective for operators by reducing payment friction. Vix Pulse is an account-based ticketing platform featuring an industry-leading fare engine that supports flexible fare policies, multiple transit modes, and stacking fare caps. Vix Whisper is a contactless EMV service that eliminates the need for ticket vending machines and fareboxes, and provides lower per-transaction costs compared to printed tickets, cards, and mobile tickets. Vix is a member of ICM Mobility Group. For more information about Vix, visit www.vixtechnology.com

