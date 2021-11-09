BCT-Bank of Charles Town Named A "Best Bank To Work For" For Third Consecutive Year

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2021. This is the third consecutive year BCT has been selected for this honor.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Unique to this year's list of honorees is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses taken for the well-being of employees. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"It's difficult to express how much special it is to be recognized a third time as a Best Bank, especially during the challenges we all faced during the pandemic," shared Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Our BCT team faced difficulties never imagined yet we worked together in support of each other as well as our customers. This was a heroic year for our people and I am proud that they felt we're still a great place to work."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $701 million in assets as of September 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

