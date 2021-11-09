ConcertAI Announces Integration of TeraRecon, Accelerating Enterprise AI Deployment into Clinical Practice and Broadening Precision Oncology Research Network The combination creates the leading global AI SaaS company for clinical decision support and clinical research in oncology, cardiology, and neurology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a leader in enterprise AI and RWD solutions for life science companies and healthcare providers, announced today the integration of TeraRecon as a ConcertAI company. The combination is unprecedented in bringing electronic medical records, genomic data, and medical image data into one integrated network and set of AI-enabled workflows that enable leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) clinical research and clinical decision support applications. The integration creates the industry's first unified AI SaaS company to advance artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning innovations from life science innovators to full deployment within healthcare provider workflows.

"Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon is a Best in KLAS solution provider for radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery," said ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton, PhD. "TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from biomedical innovation through to care coordination."

Much of this will be done through software-as-a-medical device where the use of retrospective images and EMR data are required for model development and validation. "The common EurekaAI model development and deployment solution layer will support the work of the innovator and the healthcare provider," said Dan McSweeney, president of TeraRecon. "The combination with ConcertAI will allow us to accelerate these innovations to providers over time as standard-of-care as new treatments evolve."

ConcertAI will integrate TeraRecon's technologies into its Digital Clinical Trials Network, again an industry first for any digital clinical development solution, building on the scale of TeraRecon's 1,300 customer sites. "With the FDA's recent guidance on RWD for regulatory decision-making, ConcertAI is the only oncology, hematology, and urology-focused company capable of integrating primary data sources for the critical assessment of patient response and safety," said Dr. Elton. "It is anticipated that 100% of regulatory submissions in oncology will integrate real-world evidence." The first studies using ConcertAI's network, images acquired and analyzed through TeraRecon technologies, and integrated electronic medical data are underway.

The combined companies will now have clinical, engineering, and commercial locations in Cambridge, MA; Plymouth Meeting, PA; Durham, NC; Frankfurt, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; and Bangalore, India.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. ConcertAI expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CONTACT: Dianne Yurek at marketing@concertai.com

View original content:

SOURCE ConcertAI