Goldbelly Announces The Launch Of Goldbelly TV

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbelly , the popular platform for food e-commerce, today announced the launch of Goldbelly TV (GBTV), the first video platform for food e-commerce. The new initiative merges Goldbelly's signature shopping experience with premium video content from top chefs and food makers all across the country, allowing viewers to seamlessly order the foods they discover right to their doorstep straight from the video platform. The company also announced that veteran TV producer Art Edwards has joined the company to lead its new production arm, Goldbelly Studios.

"We've all been enthralled watching food content for decades, yet there's always been a disconnect for consumers. Though you could see the food on the screen, and it could be the most delicious thing you've ever seen, there was never a way to taste it!" said Joe Ariel, founder & CEO of Goldbelly. "With Goldbelly TV, we're finally bringing the idea of 'Taste-o-Vision' to life, giving people the first truly immersive food experience. We are building our vision of the food network for the future."

Art Edwards, an early pioneer of unscripted television, joins Goldbelly with over 20 years of experience as a writer, director and producer. In 2008, Art co-created the hit show "Cake Boss" for TLC, producing hundreds of episodes of the series. The success of "Cake Boss" and subsequent spinoffs motivated him to launch Cakehouse Media, which is behind the production of many highly successful lifestyle formats for some of the biggest networks in television.

"I'm beyond excited to join Joe and the Goldbelly team to launch this groundbreaking initiative and reimagine what the future of food media looks like," said Art Edwards, Head of Goldbelly Studios. "For the first time ever, chefs will be able to connect with their fans directly. You don't have to be a reality show star to tell your culinary story or to cook in front of millions of people. Goldbelly TV is just the first step for us in democratizing how chefs and food makers reach new audiences nationwide - all while making the world a more delicious place."

The Goldbelly TV content library will feature both streaming and live videos with top chefs & restaurants across the country with a collection of short-form videos highlighting their stories and their signature dishes. Goldbelly Studios is focused on building new means of connection between Goldbelly customers and chefs, enhancing the Goldbelly shopping experience, and empowering chefs, restaurateurs and food makers to share their artistry and passion with the world through video content.

To explore the content available on Goldbelly TV from America's top food makers, visit: https://www.goldbelly.com/tv

About Goldbelly

Goldbelly is the first platform for national food e-commerce. The company's mission is to connect people with their most loved foods, restaurants and experiences, no matter where they are. Founder & CEO Joe Ariel and his team of "Food Explorers'' search the country to discover the most unique, creative and legendary foods and makers - from the county's top chefs & most iconic restaurants, to the most renowned bakeries, pizzerias, pitmasters and artisan shops. With an ever-expanding, curated selection of over 10,000 of the nation's best regional, small-batch foods, Goldbelly empowers restaurants and food makers by offering a platform for small local businesses to reach new customers outside of their local area. Learn more about us on goldbelly.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram & Twitter .

