SanMar Embraces Transparency and Accountability by Publishing Better Buying™ Scorecard

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading national supplier of wholesale apparel and accessories, has become the first Better Buying™ subscriber to embrace full transparency and accountability by making its Purchasing Practices Index scores publicly available.

The scores are based on anonymous feedback from SanMar's suppliers, which is aggregated via Better Buying's proprietary algorithm, analyzed for trends and turned into actionable data-driven insights. This 360-degree feedback builds a culture of constant improvement, helps create a more resilient supply chain and forges stronger supplier partnerships.

SanMar first subscribed to Better Buying™ in 2019 and has now taken part in two consecutive ratings cycles. The company's Better Buying™ Scorecard outlines its overall score for 2021 in seven key purchasing practice categories. The results show how the company's ratings from their suppliers have improved, stayed the same or declined from previous years, and how those ratings compare against industry benchmarks.

SanMar has also publicly shared its 2021 Company Report, which provides a detailed breakdown of how suppliers rated the company on specific purchasing practices, as well as suggested priorities for improvement. The report also includes anonymized, open-ended comments from suppliers detailing examples of best practices and suggestions about how the company might improve in each of the seven key purchasing categories.

"We have agreed to share our Better Buying™ 2021 Scorecard and Company Report because we believe transparency and leadership are essential to being a great partner to our global vendors," says Pat Noonan, SanMar's Chief Product Officer. "We believe in strong, fair partnerships with our factories and want to make sure we're doing everything we can to help our vendors succeed."

Better Buying™ and SanMar have also collaborated on a short video that shares the value the company derives from engaging with Better Buying™ and from improving its supplier relationships. The video also includes interviews with some of SanMar's suppliers.

Dr. Marsha Dickson, President and Co-Founder of Better Buying™, comments, "We're delighted that SanMar has taken this step. Amid the growing global concern around purchasing practices, we have seen a number of our subscriber brands include Better Buying™ in their sustainability strategies and place purchasing practices at the heart of their business operations."

"We particularly like the totally anonymous nature of Better Buying™, as it makes sure there is no pressure on vendors to be anything other than completely open in their reviews of us," continued Noonan. "By encouraging other subscribers to the platform, we think we can help drive meaningful change in the way apparel companies work with their vendors beyond just SanMar – moving the needle for the whole industry."

Read SanMar's Score Card, Company Report, and Case Study that outlines how SanMar leverages Better Buying™ supplier data to prioritize areas for improvement and improve supplier partnerships.

ABOUT SANMAR

SanMar® Corporation is a premier supplier of wholesale apparel, bags and caps including Nike, OGIO®, Eddie Bauer®, New Era®, The North Face®, Carhartt®, Rabbit Skins®, Red Kap®, Port Authority®, Champion®, Port & Company®, District®, Red House®, Sport-Tek®, CornerStone®, Next Level®, TravisMathew®, Cotopaxi®, WonderWink® and Allmade®. A family-owned business since 1971, SanMar® is based in Issaquah, Washington with ten national distribution centers nationwide.

ABOUT BETTER BUYING INSTITUTE

Better Buying Institute reimagines supply chain sustainability, leveraging data to strengthen supplier-buyer relationships and improve purchasing practices that drive profitability while protecting workers and the environment. Better Buying's programs provide retailers, brands, suppliers, and industry with data-driven insights to help drive lasting improvements in global purchasing practices. Our activities fall into three main areas: conducting independent research; operating a ratings and evaluation platform that provides buyers and the public with information about buyer purchasing practices; and conducting projects and training on supply chain industry practices to support innovation and promote change. More at www.betterbuying.org .

