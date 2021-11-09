Verkada Alarms leverages analytics delivered by Verkada's existing portfolio of cloud-based physical security solutions to help organizations easily identify, assess and respond to events in real-time.

Verkada Adds Wireless Intrusion Detection & Cellular Backup to its Alarms and 24/7 Professional Monitoring Services Verkada Alarms leverages analytics delivered by Verkada's existing portfolio of cloud-based physical security solutions to help organizations easily identify, assess and respond to events in real-time.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced the addition of wireless intrusion detection and cellular backup to its Verkada's Alarms offering. The new set of devices make it easier to install the new Verkada Alarms product to buildings while ensuring devices stay connected in the event of a power failure or loss of internet connectivity.

Verkada Alarms features an intuitive interface to self configure alarm workflows including professional monitoring with video verification and emergency dispatch capabilities.

The Alarms product is natively integrated into Verkada's cloud-based Command platform, where organizations can access and manage their physical security across all their locations in a single pane of glass. The offering includes 24/7 professional monitoring, which provides organizations with a team of licensed security experts standing by to review events and assist customers through security incidents.

"Verkada's approach to physical security is driven by our customers' needs, which is why we're constantly innovating and improving our software-driven approach to protecting people, assets and privacy," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO and co-founder of Verkada. "Our new Alarms products will help organizations identify threats and respond in real-time to incidents that jeopardize their organization's security."

Verkada's current Alarms product suite includes the following product offerings:

Professional Monitoring : Alarms delivers peace of mind through 24/7 monitoring of customers' facilities with live video verification and emergency dispatch capabilities. Video footage of alarm events can be reviewed in real time by monitoring agents, who can, in turn, contact members of your organization and/or escalate emergencies to local first responders.

Alarm Console: A powerful, multifunctional iPad that allows for easy arming/disarming of sites, as well as video recording through an integrated camera and digital panic button for immediate emergency dispatch. Additionally, users can initiate video calls from Command to the Alarm Console to address staff, visitors, or possible intruders.

Alarm Panel: With 32 onboard inputs and two programmable 12V outputs, Verkada's cloud-managed Alarm Panel provides organizations with the option to add a wide range of additional inputs, such as door, motion, or glass break sensors, as well as activate outputs in response to an alarm, such as sirens or strobe lights. All devices are configured directly within Command for simple installation and management.

Wired Intrusion Sensors: Wired door contact and motion sensors integrate into Verkada's Alarm Panel and can be used to trigger alarm events.

Wireless Alarm Hub

The PoE-powered Hub can receive signals from up to 32 sensors and includes built-in battery backup. Wireless communications are encrypted end-to-end and are transmitted using Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) technology for signal fidelity and prevention of interception attacks.

Wireless Intrusion Sensors

Includes door sensor, motion sensor, panic button, glass break sensor and water leak sensor. Sensors can communicate with a Hub from up to 1,000 feet away (without obstructions) and battery life lasts up to 10 years for door sensors and 2- 5 years for other sensors (with typical use).

Cellular Backup

The cellular module provides plug-and-play LTE backup connectivity with unlimited data across two redundant cellular networks with automatic failover.

Verkada verifies any ongoing incidents without fail through its professional monitoring service for every single one of our stores," said Regan Bartley, owner of Smoker Friendly Stores. "We no longer worry about attending every single 2:00 a.m incident. and managers can independently check on their stores from their mobile devices, even when they're not onsite."

The Professional Monitoring service can be added to existing organizations with Verkada cameras, doors, or environmental sensors, while the Alarm Console and Alarm Panel can be included to increase coverage and visibility.

To learn more about Verkada's Alarms solution, please contact sales@verkada.com.

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Designed with simplicity, security and scalability in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors and alarms natively integrate with an intuitive cloud-managed platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain and manage across thousands of sites. Verkada protects over 7800 organizations, including 40 of the Fortune 500.

Verkada Alarms family shot including the new wireless hub (center), wireless sensors, cellular backup module (right), the Alarm Console (left) and the Alarm panel (back)

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada